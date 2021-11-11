Sinner shines

Pune:

11 November 2021 17:43 IST

Sinner shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Nov. 11) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Commandment (T.S. Jodha), Empower (P. Shinde) 38.5. Former was two lengths better.

800m: Cellini (T.S. Jodha), Enlightened (P. Shinde) 51.5, 600/37.5. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Vikramaditya (P. Dhebe) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Wafy (Mansoor) 55, 600/41. Easy. Remy Red (Rathod), Patriots Day (Agarwal) 55, 600/40. Former better. Little More (app) 56, 600/41. Easy. Fairmont (rb) 54, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Dragoness (Parmar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Miracle (Chouhan) 1-13, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Sinner (Yash), Jubilant Journey (Mansoor) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former who was four lengths behind at the start, easily beat the latter by five lengths. Note the former. Pisa (Shelar), Multistarrer (Hamir) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Former started four lengths behind and was urged to end level.