Singer Sargent and Big Red impress

January 30, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - Mumbai:

Singer Sargent and Big Red impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan. 30) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Ame (Dhebe) 40. Easy. Empower (Mosin) 40. Easy.

800m: Zacapa (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Urged. Remy Red (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Anoushka (Merchant) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Alpine Star (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Enabler (S.J. Sunil), Senorita D (Peter) 54, 600/40. Former superior. Sky Hawk (Merchant) 52, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Singer Sargent (Merchant) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Big Red (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/52, 600/38. Impressed. Pride’s Prince (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pushed. Sim Sim (Merchant) 1-6, 600/40. Worked well. Freedom (Hamir), Pyrrhus (C.S. Jodha) 1-8, 600/39. Former made up five lengths and easily finished a length ahead. Latter was pushed.

1400m: Rasputin (V. Bunde), Flaming Lamborgini (C.S. Jodha) 1-36, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. They were pushed and finished level. Granpar (rb) 1-39, 1000/1-10, 800/57, 600/43. Moved freely.

Race track:

600m: Destroyer (Shahrukh) 40. Easy.

1000m: Tarzan (Bhawani), Battista (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-3, 800/49, 600/35. Former made up four lengths and finished level. Imperial Power (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Worked well.

1600m: Shamrock (Suraj Narredu), My Treasure (Neeraj) 1-45, 1400/1-30, 1000/1-1, 800/48, 600/35. Former strode out well and finished one length ahead. Latter joined at 1000m.

Gate practice — inner sand:

800m: Bugatti (Kirtish), Mariana (N. Bhosale) 57, 600/44. Former ended four lengths in front. Cornerstone (rb), Floyd (Zervan) 54, 600/42. Former was one length better. Aracana (Chounan) 52, 600/40. Moved well. Renaissance Art (N.K. Ashish), Queen’s Pride (rb) and Mount Sinai (A. Gaikwad) 53, 600/40. First name finished three lengths ahead of the second named who further finished four lengths ahead of the last named. Axlrod (rb), Brego (Zervan) and Transcend (rb) 54, 600/40. Axlrod and Brego finished a distance ahead of Transcend. Geographique (Neeraj), Count The Wins (V. Bunde) 52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Flying Visit (Shelar) 52, 600/38. Pushed.

