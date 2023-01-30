HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Singer Sargent and Big Red impress

January 30, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - Mumbai:

Singer Sargent and Big Red impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan. 30) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Ame (Dhebe) 40. Easy. Empower (Mosin) 40. Easy.

800m: Zacapa (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Urged. Remy Red (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Anoushka (Merchant) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Alpine Star (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Enabler (S.J. Sunil), Senorita D (Peter) 54, 600/40. Former superior. Sky Hawk (Merchant) 52, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Singer Sargent (Merchant) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Big Red (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/52, 600/38. Impressed. Pride’s Prince (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pushed. Sim Sim (Merchant) 1-6, 600/40. Worked well. Freedom (Hamir), Pyrrhus (C.S. Jodha) 1-8, 600/39. Former made up five lengths and easily finished a length ahead. Latter was pushed.

1400m: Rasputin (V. Bunde), Flaming Lamborgini (C.S. Jodha) 1-36, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. They were pushed and finished level. Granpar (rb) 1-39, 1000/1-10, 800/57, 600/43. Moved freely.

Race track:

600m: Destroyer (Shahrukh) 40. Easy.

1000m: Tarzan (Bhawani), Battista (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-3, 800/49, 600/35. Former made up four lengths and finished level. Imperial Power (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Worked well.

1600m: Shamrock (Suraj Narredu), My Treasure (Neeraj) 1-45, 1400/1-30, 1000/1-1, 800/48, 600/35. Former strode out well and finished one length ahead. Latter joined at 1000m.

Gate practice — inner sand:

800m: Bugatti (Kirtish), Mariana (N. Bhosale) 57, 600/44. Former ended four lengths in front. Cornerstone (rb), Floyd (Zervan) 54, 600/42. Former was one length better. Aracana (Chounan) 52, 600/40. Moved well. Renaissance Art (N.K. Ashish), Queen’s Pride (rb) and Mount Sinai (A. Gaikwad) 53, 600/40. First name finished three lengths ahead of the second named who further finished four lengths ahead of the last named. Axlrod (rb), Brego (Zervan) and Transcend (rb) 54, 600/40. Axlrod and Brego finished a distance ahead of Transcend. Geographique (Neeraj), Count The Wins (V. Bunde) 52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Flying Visit (Shelar) 52, 600/38. Pushed.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.