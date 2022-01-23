Sinatra, Augusta, Annexed, Nightjar Sasakwa and Wonderful Era excel

Sinatra, Augusta, Annexed, Nightjar Sasakwa and Wonderful Era excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Jan. 23).

Outer sand: 600m: Santorini (Ramandeep), Sunday Warrior (rb) 47.5. Former hard held.

800m: Beejay (Santosh G), Global Applause (M.S. Deora) 58, 600/43. Former finished a length in front. Thunderclap (N. Jodha) 1-1, 600/45. Easy. Sinatra (rb), Zucardi (rb) 55.5, 600.41.5. Former impressed. Emelda (Farhan Alam), Augusta (Shahar Babu) 55, 600/42. Latter pleased. Bernardini (R. Manish), Still I Rise (rb) 56.5, 600/43. They moved well. Masterpiece (rb), Windsor Walk (rb) 56, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Berrettini (Farhan Alam), Strong Breeze (Shahar Babu) 57.5, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Come Calling (rb) 58.5, 600/46. Eased up. Papparazi (Ramandeep) 44.5. Easy.

1000m: Annexed (Farhan Alam), Star Symbol (Shahar Babu) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/42. Former was too good for her companion.

Inner sand: 600m: Dont Dilly Dally (Shyam Kumar) 38. Strode out well.

800m: Kay Star (rb) 56, 600/41. Urged in the last part. Beauty Of The Turf (Rajendra Singh) 54, 600/40. In fine shape. Sasakwa (Rajendra Singh) 52, 600/39. Impressed. Fun Storm (Shyam Kumar) 54, 600/40. Worked well. Turf Beauty (Rajendra Singh) 55, 600/40. Unextended. Dean’s Grey (Koshi Kumar) 58, 600/44.5. Sweet Fragrance (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Ayur Shakti (rb) 58.5, 600/42.5. Niggled. Due Diligence (rb) 56, 600/40. In fine trim. Hallucinate (Shyam Kumar) 53, 600/39. Handy. Arctic Bay (N. Jodha) 57, 600/42.5. Well in hand.

1000m: Pappa Rich (Koshi Kumar) 1-12, 800/58, 600/43. Rays Of Sun (Koshi Kumar) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. Move on the bit. Moresco (P. Vikram) 1-11, 800/59, 600/45. Eased up. Aretha (P. Vikram) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Yours Forever (rb) 1-8, 800/55, 600/40.5. Pushed. Amber Lightning (Shyam Kumar), Nightjar (Rajendra Singh) 1-11, 800/53, 600/39. They moved impressively. The Intimidator (P. Vikram) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/47. Moved freely. Wonderful Era (Rajendra Singh) 1-6, 800/50, 600/36. A fine display. Avellino (Md. Feroze) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Tifosi (rb) 1-11.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Golden Strike (N. Jodha), Laudree (Santosh G) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished well in front. Northbound (Joseph), Nationwide (rb) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46. They were easy and level.

1200m: Penang (Shahzad Alam) 1-31, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Ocarina (rb), Roger O’More (rb) 1-32, 1,000/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. They finished together.