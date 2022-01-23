Races

Sinatra, Augusta, Annexed, Nightjar Sasakwa and Wonderful Era excel

Sinatra, Augusta, Annexed, Nightjar Sasakwa and Wonderful Era excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Jan. 23).

Outer sand: 600m: Santorini (Ramandeep), Sunday Warrior (rb) 47.5. Former hard held.

800m: Beejay (Santosh G), Global Applause (M.S. Deora) 58, 600/43. Former finished a length in front. Thunderclap (N. Jodha) 1-1, 600/45. Easy. Sinatra (rb), Zucardi (rb) 55.5, 600.41.5. Former impressed. Emelda (Farhan Alam), Augusta (Shahar Babu) 55, 600/42. Latter pleased. Bernardini (R. Manish), Still I Rise (rb) 56.5, 600/43. They moved well. Masterpiece (rb), Windsor Walk (rb) 56, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Berrettini (Farhan Alam), Strong Breeze (Shahar Babu) 57.5, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Come Calling (rb) 58.5, 600/46. Eased up. Papparazi (Ramandeep) 44.5. Easy.

1000m: Annexed (Farhan Alam), Star Symbol (Shahar Babu) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/42. Former was too good for her companion.

Inner sand: 600m: Dont Dilly Dally (Shyam Kumar) 38. Strode out well.

800m: Kay Star (rb) 56, 600/41. Urged in the last part. Beauty Of The Turf (Rajendra Singh) 54, 600/40. In fine shape. Sasakwa (Rajendra Singh) 52, 600/39. Impressed. Fun Storm (Shyam Kumar) 54, 600/40. Worked well. Turf Beauty (Rajendra Singh) 55, 600/40. Unextended. Dean’s Grey (Koshi Kumar) 58, 600/44.5. Sweet Fragrance (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Ayur Shakti (rb) 58.5, 600/42.5. Niggled. Due Diligence (rb) 56, 600/40. In fine trim. Hallucinate (Shyam Kumar) 53, 600/39. Handy. Arctic Bay (N. Jodha) 57, 600/42.5. Well in hand.

1000m: Pappa Rich (Koshi Kumar) 1-12, 800/58, 600/43. Rays Of Sun (Koshi Kumar) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. Move on the bit. Moresco (P. Vikram) 1-11, 800/59, 600/45. Eased up. Aretha (P. Vikram) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Yours Forever (rb) 1-8, 800/55, 600/40.5. Pushed. Amber Lightning (Shyam Kumar), Nightjar (Rajendra Singh) 1-11, 800/53, 600/39. They moved impressively. The Intimidator (P. Vikram) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/47. Moved freely. Wonderful Era (Rajendra Singh) 1-6, 800/50, 600/36. A fine display. Avellino (Md. Feroze) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Tifosi (rb) 1-11.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Golden Strike (N. Jodha), Laudree (Santosh G) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished well in front. Northbound (Joseph), Nationwide (rb) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46. They were easy and level.

1200m: Penang (Shahzad Alam) 1-31, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Ocarina (rb), Roger O’More (rb) 1-32, 1,000/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. They finished together.


