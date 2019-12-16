Silver Ikon, Cuban Pete and Roman Senator impress

Silver Ikon, Cuban Pete and Roman Senator impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec. 16)

Inner sand:

1200m: Aeolus (R. Pradeep) 1-23, 1,000/1-7, 600/38.5. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

600m: Osibisa (I. Chisty) 45.5. Easy. Panama (Qureshi), Max Mueller (I. Chisty) 42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Welcome Surprise (N. Rajesh), Master Of War (Noornabi) 44. They finished level.

1000m: Silver Ikon (Kiran Rai) 1-7.5, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings. Legend Is Back (Surya) 1-14, 600/44. Moved well. Classic Charm (Darshan) 1-15, 600/44. Worked well.

1200m: Anne Boleyn (Darshan), Capital Gain (Asif Khan) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. They moved impressively. Cuban Pete (R. Marshall) 1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Southern Power (Arshad) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Roman Senator (David Allan) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Maintains form.

1400m: Je Ne Sais Quoi (R. Pradeep) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely.

Inner sand — Dec 15:

1200m: Piper Regina (R. Pradeep) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: South Bell (Ramesh K) 45.5. Moved freely. Magic Stream (R. Pradeep), Foresight (rb) 43. They moved well.

1000m: Legend Is Back (Surya) 1-12, 600/43. Strode out well. Papadokia (Ramesh K) 1-12, 600/45. Moved impressively.

1200m: Proudwish (Arul) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Psychic Force (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. A fine display.

1400m: Sir Supremo (Arshad), Stars In His Eyes (Mark) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Star And Garter (S. John) 1-38, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently.

1600m: Impavid (S. John), Streaming Gold (Antony) 1-55, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.