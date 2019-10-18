Silver Ikon, Brown Bess, Papadokia, Electra and Cavaliere impress

Silver Ikon, Brown Bess, Papadokia, Electra and Cavaliere impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Oct 18).

Inner sand:

600m: Will To Win (R. Pradeep) 40.5. In fine shape. Constantinople (R. Marshall) 39.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Spanish Beauty (S. John) 1-21, (1,200-600) 36. In fine shape.

Outer sand:

600m: It’s My Country (Adarsh), Predecessor (Darshan) 45. They moved freely. Lucky Chance (T.S. Jodha), Capital Gain (Noornabi) 44. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Brown Bess (M. Naveen) 42. Pleased. Benediction (R. Pradeep) 44.5. Easy. Secretsuperstar (Kiran Rai) 43.5. Worked well.

1000m: Desert Gilt (Vaibhav) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Brooklyn Supreme (Shobhan) 1-13, 600/43. Strode out well. Silver Ikon (Kiran Rai) 1-11.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. A 2-y-o (Burden Of Proof - Crown Empress) (Indrajeet), a 2-y-o (Burden Of Proof - Angel Child) (R. Marshall) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - La Terrasse) (R. Marshall), Sir Lancelot (Indrajeet) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Cavaliere (Antony), Star And Garter (S. John) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former impressed. Papadokia (Ramesh K) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/42. Moved attractively. Dr Logan (Mrs. Silva) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Alexandre Dumas (Indrajeet) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Angelino (R. Marshall) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Shaped well.

1400m: Electra (R. Marshall) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved fluently.