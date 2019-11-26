Silver Ikon, Brave Lady, Aachen, Sahara and Brothers In Arms impress

Silver Ikon, Brave Lady, Aachen, Sahara and Brothers In Arms impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov. 26)

Inner sand:

600m: Venus Bay (Shinde) 39.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Torosoro (rb) 1-21, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Augustina (S. Shareef) 45.5. Moved freely. Track Striker (Surya) 44.5. Moved freely. Good Time Indeed (rb) 44.5. Worked well. Mohican (S. Shareef) 44. In fine trim. Phoenix Reached (Chetan G) 43. Shaped well. Bernardini (Mrs. Silva), Show Girl (rb) 45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Flaming Road (Srinath), Senora Bianca (Antony) 43. They finished level. Musterion (Donoghue) 42.5. Stretched out well. Orenda (Donoghue) 44.5. Extended. Alpha (Chetan G) 43.5. In fine shape.

1000m: Air Of Distinction (Darshan) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Roman Senator (N. Rajesh), Rorito (David Allan) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Into The Spotlight (David Allan) 1-16, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Duty Call (rb), Nikandros (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45. They finished together. Estella (rb), Turf Prospector (Rayan) 1-15, 600/44.5. They moved freely. Blackhawk (rb) 1-13, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Radiant Treasure (Mark), Stars In His Eyes (A. Velu) 1-13, 600/43. Former moved better. Silver Ikon (Kiran Rai) 1-10, 600/41. A fine display. Peluche (Chetan G) 1-15, 600/46. Eased up.

1200m: Sahara (Nazerul) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Royal Sceptre (Rajesh B) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Pleased. Brothers In Arms (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine condition. Royal Resolution (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. Easy. Aachen (Vaibhav) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Impressed. Black Whizz (Noornabi) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Brave Lady (Jagadeesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/46. Eased up in the last part. Akita Pro (S. Shareef) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In good shape. Bold Move (S. Shareef) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Subah Ka Tara (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Proudwish (Irvan) 1-33, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Shivalik Kiss (Shinde) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Pleased. Back Of Beyond (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Easy. Grey Channel (Chetan G) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Star Cracker (Surya) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Strode out well. Lovely Sierra (Jagadeesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45.5. Moved well.

1400m: Cosmic Feeling (Chetan G) 1-46, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Commandpost (R. Anand) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Stretched out well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Nerva (Nazerul), Tio Rico (Chetan G) 1-24, (1,200-600) 39. They took a good jump and finished level. Dream Chaser (Manish R), Shanaey (Kiran Rai) 1-24, (1,200-600) 38. They jumped out well. Anne Boleyn (Noornabi), Welcome Surprise (Md. Akram) 1-26, (1,200-600) 44. Former finished five lengths ahead. Perfect Rendition (rb), Northern Alliance (Srinath) 1-22, (1,200-600) 38. They jumped out smartly. Max Mueller (Arshad), Osibisa (I. Chisty) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41. They took a good jump and finished level. Foresight (R. Pradeep), Flaming Orange (Irvan) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former showed out. Dallas (rb), Alvarez (A. Velu), Aerospeed (rb) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 41. First named impressed. Power Of Shambhala (Chetan G) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 41. Jumped out well. Ocean Park (rb), Red Galileo (Arshad) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Truly Delightful (Ashok), Classic Charm (Darshan), a 2-y-o (Senure - Dusty Lady) (N. Rajesh) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 47.5. Second named slowly out. Noahs Ark (Shinde), Jon Snow (Jagadeesh) 1-25, (1,200-600) 42.5. They jumped out well.