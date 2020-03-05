Silver Ikon, Anne Boleyn, Benediction and Tartufo shine

Silver Ikon, Anne Boleyn, Benediction and Tartufo shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (March 5).

Inner sand:

600m: Kvasir (Arvind) 40. Strode out well. Land Of Liberty (rb) 40.5. Moved well.

1000m: Sir Jersey (Chetan K), Redoubtable (Antony) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. They moved impressively.

1200m: Compliance (M. Naveen) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Sahara (A. Imran) 45.5. Easy. Cameleons Image (A. Imran) 43.5. In fine trim. Temple Dancer (rb) 45. Moved on the bit. George Burling (rb) 46. Easy. Snow Queen (Nazerul) 46. Moved freely. Capstone (Chetan G), Hawking (Shiva K) 44.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

1000m: Excellent Sorrento (Gnaneshwar) 1-13, 600/43. Strode out well. Silver Ikon (P. Ramesh) 1-11, 600/43. Impressed. Johnny Bravo (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Benediction (Irvan) 1-10.5, 600/41.5. In fine nick.

1200m: Anne Boleyn (A. Imran), Rafa (Rayan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former moved attractively. Little Joe (Rayan), Top News (A. Imran) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Shinning Magic (rb), Sirius (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 60044. They moved impressively.

1400m: Manchester (Shiva K) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up.

Gate practice - inner sand:

1400m: Tartufo (R. Marshall), Smoke The Grass (rb), Celestial Cloud (Aliyar) 1-32, (1,400-600) 51. First named impressed. Mistletoe (M. Naveen), Gerontocrat (Antony), Tenali (rb) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 54. First named pleased. Sea Of Cortez (Nazerul), 1-42.5, (1,400-600) 1-0. Jumped out well. Comeonson (rb) 1-47.5, (1,400-600) 58. Took a good jump. Another Rainbow (Irvan), Prince Corporate (P. Mani) 1-38, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished six lengths ahead. Aztec Queen (Shiva K), Propine (Rayan) 1-37, (1,400-600) 54.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.