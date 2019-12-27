Silver Flames tipped for feature event

The three-year-old gelding Silver Flames should make amends in the P D Bolton Trophy, the main event of Friday’s (Dec. 27) evening races. Rails will be placed 5 metres wide from 1400m to 1200m and 11 metres wide from 800m upto the winning post.

1. WILD EAGLE PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 5.00 p.m.: 1. Romanesque (4) Neeraj 59, 2. Gold Magic (3) T.S. Jodha 58.5, 3. Saddle The Wind (2) Sandesh 58.5, 4. Chezza (8) Peter 56, 5. Retained Asset (7) Santosh 56, 6. Nightfall (6) Zeeshan 54.5, 7. Zeemo (1) Nazil 51.5 and 8. Whoopsidaisy (5) Merchant 50.5.

1. GOLD MAGIC, 2. SADDLE THE WIND, 3. RETAINED ASSET

2. CONRAD PEREIRA TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 5.30: 1. Revelator (2) Nicky Mackay 59, 2. Verdandi (7) Bhawani 55, 3. Beemer (3) David Egan 54.5, 4. Dragonmoss (6) Malam 52.5, 5. Martini (1) Leigh Roche 52, 6. Silver Storm (5) Nirmal 52 and 7. Gold Member (4) Baria 50.5.

1. REVELATOR, 2. MARTINI, 3. BEEMER

3. EDGAR DESYLVA TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 6.00: 1. Western Front (2) P. Vinod 59, 2. Star Comrade (1) A. Prakash 57, 3. Sasakwa (4) Leigh Roche 56.5, 4. Cormorant (5) Zervan 54, 5. Rainbow Trout (6) C.S. Jodha 53.5 and 6. Till End Of Time (3) Sandesh 53.5.

1. SASAKWA, 2. RAINBOW TROUT

4. P D BOLTON TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 6.30: 1. Excellent Gold (2) Dashrath 59, 2. Augustus Caesar (5) Neeraj 55, 3. Golden Guest (3) David Egan 55, 4. Sharareh (4) Parmar 52 and 5. Silver Flames (1) Nazil 50.

1. SILVER FLAMES, 2. GOLDEN GUEST

5. BANGALORE TURF CLUB LTD TROPHY (1,200m), Maiden, 3-y-o only rated 20 to 46, 7.00: 1. Despacito (4) Sandesh 59, 2. Monk (2) Nicky Mackay 58.5, 3. Gabriel (6) Merchant 58, 4. C’est L’Amour (5) Dashrath 56.5, 5. Her Eminence (8) Bhawani 56.5, 6. Don’t Mess With Me (9) Santosh 56, 7. Fascinating (3) T.S. Jodha 56, 8. Memorable Memories (1) David Egan 56 and 9. Princess Scarlet (7) Nirmal 54.5.

1. DESPACITO, 2. MONK, 3. MEMORABLE MEMORIES

6. FREE RADICAL PLATE (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 7.30: 1. Julio Cesaro (1) Dashrath 61.5, 2. Turmeric Tower (4) Kaviraj 60.5, 3. Warrior Clan (7) Sandesh 59.5, 4. Copper Queen (9) Leigh Roche 59, 5. Chephirah (2) Nicky Mackay 58, 6. Belenus (3) Nathan Evans 57, 7. Red Carnation (5) Aniket 55, 8. Macau (8) Parmar 53.5 and 9. Kanadario (6) Kuldeep 52.

1. COPPER QUEEN, 2. TURMERIC TOWER, 3. CHEPHIRAH

7. MACHIAVELLIANISM PLATE (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 8.00: 1. Isinit (1) Pranil 62, 2. Choo Mantar (9) Peter 61.5, 3. Firewings (8) Kaviraj 60, 4. Maestro (11) Ayyar 59, 5. Kalina (5) Chouhan 58.5, 6. Smart Choice (10) Merchant 58.5, 7. Thea’s Pet (12) Kuldeep 58, 8. Abraxas (7) Aniket 57.5, 9. Outstanding (6) P. Shinde 55.5, 10. Forever Free (3) S.Amit 54, 11. Sweeping Move (2) Bhawani 54 and 12. Solo Mission (4) A. Prakash 49.5.

1. MAESTRO, 2. ISINIT, 3. ABRAXAS

Day’s Best: COPPER QUEEN

Double: REVELATOR — SASAKWA

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.