Silver Flames, Mirabilis show out

Silver Flames and Mirabilis showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Feb. 9) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Marlboro Man (Dashrath), Hexahedron (rb) 42. Pair level. El Liberatador (Nazil) 38. Moved freely. Gold Charm (Santosh), Gold Member (Daman) 39. Pair moved level freely. Luminous (Kadam), Streek (Roushan) 41.5. Pair level.

800m: Kalina (Chouhan), Kratos (rb) 56, 600/41.5. Former ended four lengths in front. Big Ben (rb), Sir Ramon (Walkar) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Cipher (Merchant) 54, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Brianna (Shubham), Dibaba (S.J. Sunil) 54.5, 600/40. Pair moved freely. Phoenix Tower/Caborig (P. Naidu), Cracklin’ Rosie (Merchant) 52.5, 600/39.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Sophistocrat (Malam), Storm Trigger (Daman) 55, 600/40. Former ended five lengths in front. Fire N Ice (Neeraj), Minx (Parmar) 54.5, 600/40. Former was four lengths superior. Saltbae (Gagandeep), Sachertorte (Peter) 52.5, 600/38.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Ciplad (Hamir) 54, 600/40.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Multibagger (Nicky Mackay), Air Blast (C.S.Jodha) 1-4.5, 800/52, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Twinspire (Sandesh), Dazzling Eyes (Mansoor) 1-11, 600/42. Pair level. Silver Flames (A. Gaikwad) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Willows (Kamble), Star Sincerity (Peter) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Sehmat (Mansoor), Sandra’s Secret (Hamir) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Smokin’Hot (Kharadi), Parisian (Trevor) 1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/40. They were well in hand and finished level. Immortality (Kharadi), Moon River (Parmar) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front. Newcastle (Kadam), Running River (Roushan) 1-11, 600/42. Pair easy. King Of Katni (Hamir), Wafy (Pranil) 1-8.5, 800/53, 600/40. Both moved together freely. King Cyrus (app), Bold Legend (David Egan) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. They were easy. Virasat (Akshay), Night Hunt (Kadam) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Both moved impressively. Golden Hind (Akshay) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Moved fluently.

1200m: California (Kamble), Speed Air (Chouhan) 1-22.5, 1000/1-8, 800/53.5, 600/39. Former moved well and finished level. Mirabilis (Parmar) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Impressed.

1400m: Vulcan (Daman) 1-36.5, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Worked well.

Outer sand

800m: Anatevka (app) 51, 600/38. Moved well.