Silver Flames claims Evatina Plate

Trainer Altaf Hussain’s ward Silver Flames (P. Trevor astride) won the Evatina Plate, the main event of the Mumbai races held here on of Friday. The winner is owned by Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Solomon F. Sopher, Dinsha P. Shroff, Munchi P. Shroff & K. Dadachanji. Trevor rode two more winners on the day.

1. KEUKENHOF PLATE (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: REVELATOR (A. Sandesh) 1, Belenus (Neeraj) 2, Majestic Warrior (Kaviraj) 3 and Palomar (Parmar) 4. Not run: Artful. 1-3/4, 1/2, Nk. 1m, 11.48s. Owners: M/s. Jatin L. Trivedi & Nitin H. Jain. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

2. KANTHARA PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: ALLURING SILVER (Suraj Narredu) 1, Dreams (T.S. Jodha) 2, Dumas (S. Zervan) 3 and Multistarrer (A. Sandesh) 4. 5-1/2, 2-1/2, 1/2. 1m, 25. 56s. Owners: Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Ms Delna Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Rishad Pandole & Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole Brdg Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. P D BOLTON TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: MYSTIC BAY (P.Trevor) 1, Golden Guest (C.S.Jodha) 2, Sharareh (Parmar) 3 and Lady Of Luxury (Ajinkya) 4. 2-1/2, 3-3/4, 1-1/4. 57.37s. Owners: Mr. Jamshed Byramjee Jeejeebhoy rep. Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla & Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg Pvt. Ltd. & Mrs. B.E. Saldhana. Trainer: M. Narredu.

4. GIRL FROM IPANEMA PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden 3-y-o only: ONE WISH (A. Sandesh) 1, Chancellor (P. Trevor) 2, Rising Sun (Parmar) 3 and Posse (Zervan) 4. 2-1/2, 2-1/4, 1-3/4. 1m, 11.66s. Owners: M/s. Jatin L. Trivedi & Nitin H. Jain. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

5. EVATINA PLATE (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: SILVER FLAMES (P. Trevor) 1, Excellent Gold (Kaviraj) 2, Gazino (Chouhan) 3 and Intense Stylist (N B Kuldeep) 4. 1/2, 1/2, Nk. 1m, 10.90s. Owners: Dr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Solomon F. Sopher, Dinsha P. Shroff, Munchi P. Shroff & K. Dadachanji. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

6. GIRL FROM IPANEMA PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden 3-y-o only: BIRKIN BLOWER (S. Zervan) 1, Market King (A. Sandesh) 2, Enlightened (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Decaprio (Peter) 4. Not run: Seasons Greetings. 3/4, 6-1/4, 2-3/4. 1m, 10.75s. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. & Mrs. D.P. Adenwalla. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

7. WILD EAGLE PLATE (1,800m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: HISTORIAN (P. Trevor) 1, Resolute (C.S. Jodha) 2, Peerless (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Martini (Chouhan) 4. 3-1/4, 1, Hd. 1m, 54.12s. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd. & Mrs. Asha Narredu. Trainer: M. Narredu.