Sierra Dela Plata, Supreme Dance, Wind Symbol and Desert Star shine

February 01, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Sierra Dela Plata, Supreme Dance, Wind Symbol and Desert Star shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Feb. 1).

Outer sand:

600m: First Empress (rb) 45.5. Easy.

800m: Aletta (Hindu Singh), Tycoonist (rb) 57, 600/42.5. They are in fine trim. Beautiful (rb), Grace (Hindu Singh) 57.5, 600/43. They were handy.

1000m: Val D’Aran (P. Vikram), Salome (rb) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42.5. Former stretched out well and finished a length in front. Sierra Dela Plata (P. Vikram) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Pleased.

Inner sand:

800m: Supreme Dance (rb), Wind Symbol (rb) 53.5, 600/40. They moved well. Paris O’Connor (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. Worked well. Western Girl (rb), Touch Of Fury (rb) 59.5, 600/42.5. They finished together. Dark Son (Inayat) 58.5, 600/44. Unextended. A 3-y-o (Ampere - Santa Lucia) (S. Imram), Grey Wind (M. Bhaskar) 57.5, 600/43. They are in good shape.

1000m: Groovin (rb), Seeking The Stars (Shyam Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. They were easy. Desert Star (Inayat), Element (rb) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. They moved impressively. Rubert (rb) 1-12, 800/55, 600/41.5. In fine condition. Sensations (P. Vikram) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Wisaka (rb), a 3-y-o (Quasar - Tonteria) (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-1, 600/44.5. They were easy. Ms Boss (rb) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/48. Ancourage (rb), Aviothic (rb) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/42. A fit pair.

1200m: Renegade (rb) 1-28.5, (1200-600) 40. Eased up. Jahzara (1-27, (1200-600) 39. Eased up.

CONNECT WITH US