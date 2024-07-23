Sierra Dela Plata, Neziah, Ravishing Form, Golden Light, Magnetic and Breeze Bluster excel

Sierra Dela Plata, Neziah, Ravishing Form, Golden Light, Magnetic and Breeze Bluster excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (July 23).

Inner sand:

1000m: Divine Protector (R. Pradeep), Continues (M. Naveen) 1-7, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Debonair (Rayan) 1-8, 600/40.5. Moved freely.

1400m: Katsu (Dhanu S) 1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Defence Counsel (Tousif) 45.5. Easy. Quick Witted (rb) 44.5. Strode out well. Peyo (Siddaraju) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Joon (rb) 1-10.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Cat Whiskers (Koshi K) 1-12, 600/42.5. Worked well. Neziah (P. Vikram) 1-12, 600/41.5. A good display. Macron (Arvind) 1-14, 600/42.5. Pleased. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-11, 600/41. Impressed. Phoenomenon (Dhanu S) 1-14.5, 600/42. In good condition. Magnetic (R. Pradeep) 1-12.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Anzac Parade (rb) 1-16, 600/46. Easy. Star Admiral (Shinde) 1-14, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings. Anadale (Rozario) 1-16, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Breeze Bluster (G. Vivek), LG’s Star (Faisal K) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. An impressive pair. Ricardo (Antony) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Golden Light (R. Pradeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Super Marvella (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Shaped well. Sierra Dela Plata (P. Vikram) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41. Moved attractively. Stellar Gold (Darahsn) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Easy.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Forever Royal (R. Pradeep), Enjoyable (rb), Dr Ash (Rozario) 1-26, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Polished Girl (Suraj), Thutmose (J. Chinoy) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former showed out. Oxytocin (Chetan K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 37.5. Jumped out well. Noble Cause (Tousif) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 42. Took a good jump. Golden Glory (Suraj), Bold Act (Shinde) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 42. They took a smart jump and finished together. Elegant Time (Chetan K), Youre Gorgeous (Arvind) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished ten lengths ahead.