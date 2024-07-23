GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sierra Dela Plata, Neziah, Ravishing Form, Golden Light, Magnetic and Breeze Bluster excel

Published - July 23, 2024 05:56 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Sierra Dela Plata, Neziah, Ravishing Form, Golden Light, Magnetic and Breeze Bluster excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (July 23).

Inner sand:

1000m: Divine Protector (R. Pradeep), Continues (M. Naveen) 1-7, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Debonair (Rayan) 1-8, 600/40.5. Moved freely.

1400m: Katsu (Dhanu S) 1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Defence Counsel (Tousif) 45.5. Easy. Quick Witted (rb) 44.5. Strode out well. Peyo (Siddaraju) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Joon (rb) 1-10.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Cat Whiskers (Koshi K) 1-12, 600/42.5. Worked well. Neziah (P. Vikram) 1-12, 600/41.5. A good display. Macron (Arvind) 1-14, 600/42.5. Pleased. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-11, 600/41. Impressed. Phoenomenon (Dhanu S) 1-14.5, 600/42. In good condition. Magnetic (R. Pradeep) 1-12.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Anzac Parade (rb) 1-16, 600/46. Easy. Star Admiral (Shinde) 1-14, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings. Anadale (Rozario) 1-16, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Breeze Bluster (G. Vivek), LG’s Star (Faisal K) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. An impressive pair. Ricardo (Antony) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Golden Light (R. Pradeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Super Marvella (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Shaped well. Sierra Dela Plata (P. Vikram) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41. Moved attractively. Stellar Gold (Darahsn) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Easy.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Forever Royal (R. Pradeep), Enjoyable (rb), Dr Ash (Rozario) 1-26, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Polished Girl (Suraj), Thutmose (J. Chinoy) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former showed out. Oxytocin (Chetan K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 37.5. Jumped out well. Noble Cause (Tousif) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 42. Took a good jump. Golden Glory (Suraj), Bold Act (Shinde) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 42. They took a smart jump and finished together. Elegant Time (Chetan K), Youre Gorgeous (Arvind) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished ten lengths ahead.

