Siege Perilous victorious in main event

November 24, 2022 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Siege Perilous, ridden by Antony Raj, won the Deepak Khaitan Memorial Guindy Gold Cup (1,600m), the chief event of the races held here on Thursday (Nov. 24). The winner is owned by Prasanna Kumar, Mrs. Ammu Ajit & Mr. Dean Stephens and trained by Prasanna Kumar.

1. GRAND CANYON HANDICAP (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: BREAK THE SILENCE (Angad) 1, Rajputana (Ashhad Asbar) Epistoiary (A.M. Alam) 3 and Haran (P.S. Kaviraj) 4. 2-1/4, nk and shd. 1m, 9.38s. ₹15 (w), 11, 32 and 69 (p), SHP: 63, FP: 496, Q: 234, Tla: 4,078. Owner: Mr. Tatineni Prasad Rao. Trainer: Vishesh.

2. NORTHERN DANCE HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: SABATINI (P. Trevor) 1, Admiral Shaw (Yash Narredu) 2, Ms Boss (L.A. Rozario) 3 and Fabulous Show (P.S. Kaviraj) 4. Not run: Wonder Blaze. 1, shd and 3/4. 1m, 15.02s. ₹38 (w), 19, 14 and 39 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 175, Q: 128, Tla: 1,560. Owner: M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

3. NORTHERN DANCER HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: PROUD (Manikandan) 1, Dun It Again (Angad) 2, Amber Lightning (Farid Ansari) 3 and Raisina (P. Trevor) 4. 31/4, lnk and 5-1/4. 1m, 13.93s. ₹36 (w), 15, 13 and 19. SHP: 37, FP: 665, Q: 205, Tla: 2,080. Owner: Mr. Cheriyan Abraham. Trainer: Anil Kumar.

4. STORM AGAIN HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: WINDERMERE (S. Kamble) 1, Slainte (Srinath) 2, Majestic Wind (Nazerul Alam) 3 and Angavai (Antony Raj) 4. 1-1/2, 1-3/4 and shd. 1m, 42.56s. ₹44 (w), 17, 21 and 37 (p), SHP: 41, FP: 342, Q: 108, Tla: 3,977. Owners: Mr. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, M/s. Jai Govind Stud Agricultural Farm, Mrs. Shahnaz Akhtar Peerbhoy & Mr. Ajaykumar Arora. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

5. DEEPAK KHAITAN MEMORIAL GUINDY GOLD CUP (Gr.III), (1,600m), 3-y-o & over (outstation horses eligible) (Terms): SIEGE PERILOUS (Antony Raj) 1, Priceless Gold (Suraj Narredu) 2, Ravishing Form (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Arc De Triomphe (P. Trevor) 4. 1-1/4, 2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 39.26s. ₹38 (w), 15, 17 and 15 (p), SHP: 33, FP: 384, Q: 122, Tla: 768. Owners: Mr. P. Prasanna Kumar, Mrs. Ammu Ajit & Mr. Dean Stephens. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

6. SUPER BRAVE HANDICAP (1,200m), 6-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: RHIANNON (Inayat) 1, Celeritas (Angad) 2, Butterfly (Antony Raj) 3 and Despacito (C. Brisson) 4. 1-1/4, 3/4 and shd. 1m, 14.98s. ₹97 (w), 25, 59, 30 (p), SHP: 235, FP: 2,985, Q: 3,791, Tla: 67,972. Owners: Mr. Pavan Rangaraj, Mr. Rahul Jagtiani, Mr. Kishore Reddy & Mr. Anjan Kumar Rangaraj. Trainer: P. Krishna.

7. DELAGE HANDICAP (1,100m), rated 40 to 65, (no whip): THE AWAKENING (Yash Narredu) 1, Pirate’s Love (Ram Nandan) 2, Off Shore Breeze (Inayat) 3 and Golden Strike (P.S. Kaviraj) 4. 3-1/2, 4-1/2 and shd, 1m, 7.24s. ₹17 (w), 13, 17 and 43 (p), SHP: 29, FP: 31, Q: 32, Tla: 887. Owners: Mrs. B.E. Saldanha, Mr. M. Narredu, Mr. Prashant S. Deshpande and Mr. Achuthan Siddarth. Trainer: D. Narredu.

Jkt: ₹1,59,043 (1 tkt.), Runner-up: 34,080 (2 tkts.), Tr (i): 16,733 (2 tkts.), (ii): 1,528 (39 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 10,180 (6 tkts).