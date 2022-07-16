Siege Perilous, The Sensation, Devil’s Magic, Angel Bliss and Sonata please

July 16, 2022 17:39 IST

Siege Perilous, The Sensation, Devil’s Magic, Angel Bliss and Sonata pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (July 16).

Inner sand:

600m: She’s All Class (T.S. Jodha) 40. Moved well.

1000m: Activated (P. Trevor) 1-7, 600/39.5. Worked well. Super Gladiator (Chethan K) 1-8, 600/38.5. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: She’s Innocent (rb) 43. Moved freely. Golden Time (Adarsh), Striking Point (G. Vivek) 43. They finished level.

1000m: Siege Perilous (S. John) 1-9, 600/40.5. Impressed. Flying Quest (rb), Jai Vikram (rb) 1-15.5, 600/43. They moved together. Inexhaustible (Nazerul) 1-12, 600/43. In fine trim. Sand Castles (Srinath) 1-10.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Garamond (Anjar) 1-11, 600/42.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Bruce Almighty (T.S. Jodha), Southern Power (Nazerul) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Last Wish (rb) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/44. Moved fluently. Angel Bliss (S. John) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. In fine shape. Siege Courageous (Nazerul), Ripple N Storm (Dhebe) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. They shaped well. Sonata (Hindu S) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. In fine trim. Michigan Melody (Khurshad) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved on the bit. The Sensation (Abhay S), Panama (Chethan K) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Shan E Azeem (R. Ravi) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Ultimate Choice (Darshan) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Easy.

1400m: Excellent Ray (Suraj), Sheer Bliss (Yash) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. A fit pair. Devil’s Magic (Jagadeesh), Dexa (Srinath) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead.