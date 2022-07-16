Siege Perilous, The Sensation, Devil’s Magic, Angel Bliss and Sonata please
Siege Perilous, The Sensation, Devil’s Magic, Angel Bliss and Sonata pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (July 16).
Inner sand:
600m: She’s All Class (T.S. Jodha) 40. Moved well.
1000m: Activated (P. Trevor) 1-7, 600/39.5. Worked well. Super Gladiator (Chethan K) 1-8, 600/38.5. Impressed.
Outer sand:
600m: She’s Innocent (rb) 43. Moved freely. Golden Time (Adarsh), Striking Point (G. Vivek) 43. They finished level.
1000m: Siege Perilous (S. John) 1-9, 600/40.5. Impressed. Flying Quest (rb), Jai Vikram (rb) 1-15.5, 600/43. They moved together. Inexhaustible (Nazerul) 1-12, 600/43. In fine trim. Sand Castles (Srinath) 1-10.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Garamond (Anjar) 1-11, 600/42.5. In fine trim.
1200m: Bruce Almighty (T.S. Jodha), Southern Power (Nazerul) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Last Wish (rb) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/44. Moved fluently. Angel Bliss (S. John) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. In fine shape. Siege Courageous (Nazerul), Ripple N Storm (Dhebe) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. They shaped well. Sonata (Hindu S) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. In fine trim. Michigan Melody (Khurshad) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved on the bit. The Sensation (Abhay S), Panama (Chethan K) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Shan E Azeem (R. Ravi) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Ultimate Choice (Darshan) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Easy.
1400m: Excellent Ray (Suraj), Sheer Bliss (Yash) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. A fit pair. Devil’s Magic (Jagadeesh), Dexa (Srinath) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead.
