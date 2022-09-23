 Siege Perilous, Forseti and Dandi Satyagraha please

BENGALURU:
September 23, 2022 17:43 IST

Siege Perilous, Forseti and Dandi Satyagraha pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 23).

Inner sand:

1000m: Tactical Command (S. Shareef) 1-10, 600/40. Strode out well.

Outer sand: 600m: Mystical Merkabah (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Maun Vrat) (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Akeed - Champion - Amazing Charm) (Saqlain) 1-15, 600/44. Former finished five lengths ahead. Julio (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Starship) (Vivek) 1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1200m: A 2-y-o (Moonlight Magic - Quan Yin) (Saqlain), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Twice Over) (Vivek) 1-32, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level. Schafenberg (Vaibhav), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Real Presence) (Vivek) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Latter moved impressively. Forseti (Ashok) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Moved fluently. Silver Flames (Hindu S) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Dandi Satyagraha (Hasib A) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Impressed. Elite Agent (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Strode out well.

1400m: Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-47, 1,200/1-32, 1,000/1-17, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Siege Perilous (S. John) 1-44, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. A good display.

