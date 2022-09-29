Siege Perilous for Chief Minister’s Trophy

September 29, 2022 00:30 IST

Siege Perilous, who is in fine fettle, may score an encore in the Chief Minister’s Trophy (1,400m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Thursday (Sept 29). False rails (width about 4.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. BELUR PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 2-00 p.m.: 1. Legionary (10) Gautam Raj 62, 2. Dawn Rising (3) J.H. Arul 60, 3. Shivalik Mesmerise (12) Afsar Khan 59.5, 4. Article Fifteen (9) Nazerul 59, 5. Ironic Humour (8) Sarvan K 59, 6. Sea Blush (4) S. Saqlain 59, 7. Grand Chevalier (1) Darshan 58, 8. Infinite Spirit (5) Adarsh 58, 9. Scarlet Princess (7) H. Rathod 57, 10. Masters Mind (11) M. Prabhakaran 56.5, 11. D Admiral (6) Mukesh K 54 and 12. Swiss Bay (2) Sai Kiran 50.

1. SEA BLUSH, 2. DAWN RISING, 3. MASTER MIND

2. LOKAPAVANI PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 2-30: 1. Percivale (3) Santosh K 60, 2. Prince Corporate (8) H. Rathod 60, 3. Unimaginable (10) S. John 59, 4. My One And Only (7) Nazerul 56.5, 5. Country’s Pace (2) Sai Kiran 54.5, 6. Viva La Diva (1) H. Zeeshan 54, 7. Airvelocity (5) Afsar Khan 53.5, 8. Spiritualqueen (9) Dhanu S 53.5, 9. Highland Park (4) G. Vivek 52.5 and 10. Flamboyant (6) S. Shareef 50.

1. HIGHLAND PARK, 2. MY ONE AND ONLY, 3. UNIMAGINABLE

3. DUPONT PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 3-00: 1. Notoriety (5) S. John 62, 2. Drusilla (2) Ashhad Asbar 61.5, 3. Santorini (6) Srinath 58.5, 4. Achook (8) Hindu S 58, 5. Impelling Power (7) Sai Kiran 53.5, 6. D Dear (3) Mukesh K 53, 7. Sparkles (1) J.H. Arul 52.5 and 8. Imperius (4) Shreyas S 52.

1. SANTORINI, 2. SPARKLES, 3. ACHOOK

4. HOTEL R R R TROPHY (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 3-30: 1. Antinori (8) Hasib A 61.5, 2. Great Hope (6) B. Darshan 59, 3. Lucky Luciano (2) Hindu S 58, 4. Parker (1) Sai Kiran 57.5, 5. Rauch (5) J.H. Arul 56.5, 6. Coyote Girl (4) Antony 54.5, 7. Against All Odds (10) H. Zeeshan 54, 8. Perfect Empress (7) Kiran Rai 54, 9. White Lies (9) Janardhan P 54 and 10. Buttonwood (3) A. Agarwal 51.

1. COYOTE GIRL, 2. ANTINORI, 3. LUCKY LUCIANO

5. CHIEF MINISTER’S TROPHY (1,400m), rated 60 to 85, 4-00: 1. Aberlour (3) Hasib A 62, 2. Coorg Regiment (8) Antony 60.5, 3. Garrison (4) Gautam Raj 58.5, 4. Siege Perilous (1) S. Saqlain 57.5, 5. Tremendous (5) B. Darshan 57, 6. Gallery Queen (2) Hindu S 54.5, 7. Whizzo (6) G. Vivek 54.5 and 8. Cavarozzi (7) Jagadeesh 53.5.

1. SIEGE PERILOUS, 2. WHIZZO, 3. GALLERY QUEEN

6. MANDYA PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 4-30: 1. Anakin (14) S. Saqlain 62, 2. Cherokee Moon (4) Hasib A 62, 3. Dallas (15) Afsar Khan 62, 4. Astrologer (6) Nazerul 59, 5. Debonair (9) Md. Aliyar 59, 6. Tiger Returns (13) Rayan 59, 7. Anne Boleyn (12) J.H. Arul 58.5, 8. Habanero (8) Tousif Kha 58, 9. Gold Gray (7) P. Siddaraju 56.5, 10. Embosom (10) L.A. Rozario 55.5, 11. Mr Humble (11) Jagadeesh 55.5, 12. Country’s Song (5) H. Zeeshan 55, 13. Port Of Beauty (2) Antony 55, 14. Skyfire (3) G. Vivek 54.5 and 15. Code Of Honour (1) Ayaz Khan 53.

1. ANAKIN, 2. PORT OF BEAUTY, 3. SKYFIRE

7. KARAPUR PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Coastal Cruise (9) Ayaz Khan 61.5, 2. What Is This (13) H. Rahul 60, 3. March To Victory (14) Salman K 59.5, 4. Perfect Rendition (8) Hasib A 59.5, 5. Extraordinary (6) Srinath 57, 6. Super Gladiator (4) Nazerul 57, 7. Del Mar (1) S. Saqlain 56.5, 8. Guiding Force (2) Afsar Khan 55.5, 9. Donna Bella (5) Antony 55, 10. Socrates (12) R. Shiva K 55, 11. Perfect Perfecto (10) Dhanu S 54, 12. Wind Whistler (7) Sai Kiran 53.5, 13. Harmonia (11) Rayan 53 and 14. Striking Memory (3) Jagadeesh 50.5.

1. DEL MAR, 2. DONNA BELLA, 3. PERFECT RENDITION

Day’s best: SIEGE PERILOUS

Double: COYOTE GIRL — ANAKIN

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.