Siege Perilous, Eridani, Forseti, Ruling Dynasty, Tranquilo and Isnt She Beautiful impress

May 20, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Siege Perilous, Eridani, Forseti, Ruling Dynasty, Tranquilo and Isnt She Beautiful impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (May 20)

Inner sand: 600m: Golden Starlet (Rajesh K), Burning Arrow (rb) 39.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Golden Pheasant (Salman K), Instructor (R. Pradeep) 1-8, 600/40. They finished level.

1200m: Super Gladiator (Chatan K) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand: 600m: Mystikos (Saqlain) 44.5. Easy. Immortal Beauty (Yash), Burmese (Kiran N) 45. They moved freely. Dun It Again (Deepak) 44.5. Moved well. Mysticalair (Akshay K) 45. Easy.

1000m: Crosswater (S. John) 1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Estefania (S. John) 1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Ricardo (S. John) 1-13, 600/43. Pleased.

1200m: Dorasaani (Salman K), Peridot (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Rad Cliff (S. John) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Isnt She Beautiful (Saqlain) 1-30, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. In fine fettle. Tranquilo (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Norwegian Wood (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved attractively, one to note. Splendido (Shinde) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Imperial Blue (Saqlain) 1-30, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Anadale (A. Ramu), Starvinsky (Likith) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 500/45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Red Falcon (Saqlain), Isabella (Salman K) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished two lengths ahead. Samachar (Saqlain), Tankinika (Likith) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Former finished five lengths ahead. Forseti (P. Trevor) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Kulsum (Salman K), Kensington Court (A. Ramu) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41.5. They eased up in the last part. Cristofle (P. Trevor) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Eridani (B. Paswan), Able One (Jagadeesh) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Dynamic Force (S. John), Everyone Godfather (Tejaswar) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Siege Perilous (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved attractively. Ruling Dynasty (Akshay K), Prana (G. Vivek) 1-39.5, 1,200/-1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

