HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Siege Perilous, Eridani, Forseti, Ruling Dynasty, Tranquilo and Isnt She Beautiful impress

May 20, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Siege Perilous, Eridani, Forseti, Ruling Dynasty, Tranquilo and Isnt She Beautiful impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (May 20)

Inner sand: 600m: Golden Starlet (Rajesh K), Burning Arrow (rb) 39.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Golden Pheasant (Salman K), Instructor (R. Pradeep) 1-8, 600/40. They finished level.

1200m: Super Gladiator (Chatan K) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand: 600m: Mystikos (Saqlain) 44.5. Easy. Immortal Beauty (Yash), Burmese (Kiran N) 45. They moved freely. Dun It Again (Deepak) 44.5. Moved well. Mysticalair (Akshay K) 45. Easy.

1000m: Crosswater (S. John) 1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Estefania (S. John) 1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Ricardo (S. John) 1-13, 600/43. Pleased.

1200m: Dorasaani (Salman K), Peridot (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Rad Cliff (S. John) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Isnt She Beautiful (Saqlain) 1-30, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. In fine fettle. Tranquilo (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Norwegian Wood (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved attractively, one to note. Splendido (Shinde) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Imperial Blue (Saqlain) 1-30, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Anadale (A. Ramu), Starvinsky (Likith) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 500/45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Red Falcon (Saqlain), Isabella (Salman K) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished two lengths ahead. Samachar (Saqlain), Tankinika (Likith) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Former finished five lengths ahead. Forseti (P. Trevor) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Kulsum (Salman K), Kensington Court (A. Ramu) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41.5. They eased up in the last part. Cristofle (P. Trevor) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Eridani (B. Paswan), Able One (Jagadeesh) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Dynamic Force (S. John), Everyone Godfather (Tejaswar) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Siege Perilous (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved attractively. Ruling Dynasty (Akshay K), Prana (G. Vivek) 1-39.5, 1,200/-1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.