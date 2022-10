Siege Perilous bags the Mysore Race Club Anniversary Cup

Prasanna Kumar trained Siege Perilous (Antony Raj up) won the Mysore Race Club Anniversary Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (Oct 29). The winner is owned by Mr. P. Prasanna Kumar, Mrs. Ammu Ajit & Mr. Dean Stephens.

The results

1. SRI C. SASHACHALAM MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II), (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: ECO FRIENDLY (Sai Kiran) 1, Break Away (Angad) 2, Coorg General (S. Saqlain) 3 and Southern Warrior (Rayan) 4. 1-3/4, Nk and 4-1/4. 1m 37.60s. Rs. 34 (w), 13, 23 and 17 (p), SHP: 68, THP: 45, FP: 643, Q: 188, Trinella: 1,370 and 506. Favourite: Mystic Mountain.

Owners: M/s. Naresh Kumar Pawar & Dinesh Kumar K. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

2. SHARAN LAKSHMANAN MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: PASTICHE (Darshan) 1, Chisox (S. Saqlain) 2, Venezuela (Dhanu S) 3 and Spiritual Force (J.H. Arul) 4. Lnk, 2 and 2-3/4. 1m 12.25s. Rs. 42 (w), 16, 25 and 14 (p), SHP: 44, THP: 46, FP: 146, Q: 79, Trinella: 856 and 241. Favourite: Venezuela.

Owner and trainer: Mr. Aravind Ganapathy.

3. H.P. VISHWANATHAN MEMORIAL TROPHY (2,000m), rated 60 to 85: KENSINGTON (Antony) 1, Crescendo (Shreyas S) 2, Capable (G. Vivek) 3 and Garrison (S. Saqlain) 4. 5-3/4, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 2m 02.92s. Rs. 12 (w), 12 and 36 (p), SHP: 46, THP: 41, FP: 69, Q: 59, Trinella: 125 and 23. Favourite: Kensington.

Owners: Diamond Band Racing Syndicate Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. Shiven Surendranath, M/s. Haider Soomar, Kersi H. Vachha & Sumit Mazumder. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

4. SRI C. SASHACHALAM MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I), (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: TWILIGHT TORNADO (Salman K) 1, Star Comet (Darshan) 2, Kushaq (J.H. Arul) 3 and Great Hope (Sai Kiran) 4. 1, 3/4 and Hd. 1m 37.76s. Rs. 36 (w), 13, 13 and 19 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 42, FP: 164, Q: 78, Trinella: 762 and 455. Favourite: Star Comet.

Owner: Mrs. Deepa Devaney. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

5. R.M. PUTTANNA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), rated 40 to 65: DOUGLAS (Srinath) 1, Loch Lomond (Trevor) 2, Mirra (Antony) 3 and D Jani (Jagadeesh) 4. 3/4, 3/4 and 2. 1m 35.97s. Rs. 67 (w), 12, 18 and 13 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 75, FP: 217, Q: 180, Trinella: 593 and 202. Favourite: Mirra.

Owners: M/s. Kishore M. Dingra, Ashok Ranpise & Prakash Babu. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

6. GAYATRI DEVI MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): ADJUSTMENT (Neeraj) 1, Archway (Antony) 2, O Manchali (R. Shiva K) 3 and Eye The Mind (Mukesh K) 4. Not run: The Flying Feet and Meadow Flower. 2-3/4, Lnk and 1. 1m 11.72s. Rs. 22 (w), 10, 14 and 44 (p), SHP: 41, THP: 105, FP: 58, Q: 43, Trinella: 845 and 634. Favourite: Adjustment.

Owners: Arion Horse Co. Pvt Ltd & Dr. S.P. Sardeshmukh. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

7. MYSORE RACE CLUB ANNIVERSARY CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, (Terms): SIEGE PERILOUS (Antony) 1, Chashni (Akshay K) 2, Automatic (S. Saqlain) 3 and Knotty Dancer (Suraj) 4. 1-1/2, 3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m 22.28s. Rs. 33 (w), 19 and 13 (p), SHP: 20, THP: 39, FP: 113, Q: 100, Trinella: 419 and 141. Favourite: Knotty Dancer.

Owners: Mr. P. Prasanna Kumar, Mrs. Ammu Ajit & Mr. Dean Stephens. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

8. BOTTOLONDA TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over: HEROISM (H. Rahul) 1, Amazonia (Akshay K) 2, Rhythmic (J.H. Arul) 3 and Vijaya Falcon (Sai Kiran) 4. 1, 1 and 1. 1m 23.97s. Rs. 49 (w), 22, 19 and 24 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 47, FP: 420, Q: 144, Trinella: 1,106 and 517, Exacta: 4,461 (carried over). Favourite: Tarek.

Owner and trainer: Mr. C.D. Monnappa.

9. SHARAN LAKSHMANAN MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: LIGHTNING CHARLIE (Shreyas S) 1, John Connor (G. Vivek) 2, N R I Level (Afsar Khan) 3 and Dallas Drifter (S. Saqlain) 4. 3-3/4, 1-1/2 and 1. 1m 11.93s. Rs. 42 (w), 15, 16 and 51 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 127, FP: 102, Q: 42, Trinella: 2,442 and 3,663, Exacta: 3,828. Favourite: John Connor.

Owner: Mr. M. Satyanarayana. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

Jackpot: Rs. Rs. 46,454 (five tkts); Runner-up: 3,555 (28 tkts); Treble (i): 249 (six tkts); (ii): 2,024 (carried over); (iii): 873 (28 tkts).