Siege Perilous, Ashwa Magadheera, Ravishing Form, Southern Force, Wild Emperor and Mirra excel

BENGALURU:
October 25, 2022 21:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Siege Perilous, Ashwa Magadheera, Ravishing Form, Southern Force, Wild Emperor and Mirra excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 25).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

1000m: Knotty Wood (Nazerul) 1-8, 600/41. In fine trim. Dawn Rising (Indrajeet) 1-10, 600/39. Strode out well. 1200m: Bimaran Casket (B. Paswan) 1-22, (1,200-600) 38. Eased up. Watchmystars (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Chisox (Rozario) 45. Easy. Skyfire (P. Ramesh) 44. In fine nick. Lightning Charlie (P. Ramesh) 45. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Dr Logan (B. Paswan) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Del Mar (Saqlain) 1-15, 600/41.5. Maintains form. Ashwa Magadheera (M. Naveen) 1-13, 600/42. A good display. Pink Jasmine (Darshan) 1-15, 600/44. In fine trim.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

1200m: Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. In pink of condition. Panama (Nazerul) 1-32, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Strode out well. Siege Perilous (Antony) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. In fine nick. Galloping Ahead (Shreyas) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Note. Knight In Hooves (Adarsh) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Southern Force (Rayan), Southern Power (Aliyar) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former showed out. Balor (R. Pradeep), Sleipnir (Indajeet) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead. Ring Master (Indrajeet), Trevita (R. Pradeep) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Former started five lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Mirra (Antony) 1-44, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Queen Envied (rb) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

1600m: Wild Emperor (Srinath) 1-56, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. A fine display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Disruptor (Vivek) 1-27, (1,200-600) 42.5. Jumped out well. Thousand Words (Nazerul), Debonair (Aliyar) 1-23, (1,200-600) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40.5. They finished level. Tough Cookie (Rozario), Southern Warrior (Rayan) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Sacred Creator (B. Harish), Lauterbrunnen (rb) 1-24, (1,200-600) 40. They finished level. High Opinion (rb), Croissantino (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished distance ahead. Santorino (A. Chawan), Tignanello (rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Blazing Engine (Tauseef), Beldona (B. Paswan) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished four lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Planetaire - Polydences) (B. Nayak), a 2-y-o (Planetaire - Cockayne) (P. Mani) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42.5. They took a good jump and finished level.

Inner sand — Oct 24:

600m: Dallas Drifter (B. Paswan), Jai Vikram (Nazerul) 40. They moved well.

1200m: Pastiche (Darshan) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Moved well.

1400m: Armory (rb) 1-35, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40.5. Fit for the fray. Defining Power (rb) 1-35, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. In fine trim. 

Outer sand:

1000m: Classic Charm (rb) 1-13, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Star Comet (Darshan), Southern Dynasty (rb) 1-14, 600/43. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1200m: Able One (B. Paswan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved well. Multifaceted (R. Pradeep), 1-26, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. Moved attractively. Aguila (Darshan) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. In fine trim. Loch Lomond (Mark) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently. Serdar (Darshan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Moved impressively. Elusive Girl (B. Paswan) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved on the bit.

1400m: All Attraction (Shreyas), Clever Hans (P. Ramesh) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Former finished six lengths ahead. King Louis (Salman K) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Impressed.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app