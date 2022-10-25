Siege Perilous, Ashwa Magadheera, Ravishing Form, Southern Force, Wild Emperor and Mirra excel

Inner sand:

1000m: Knotty Wood (Nazerul) 1-8, 600/41. In fine trim. Dawn Rising (Indrajeet) 1-10, 600/39. Strode out well. 1200m: Bimaran Casket (B. Paswan) 1-22, (1,200-600) 38. Eased up. Watchmystars (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Chisox (Rozario) 45. Easy. Skyfire (P. Ramesh) 44. In fine nick. Lightning Charlie (P. Ramesh) 45. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Dr Logan (B. Paswan) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Del Mar (Saqlain) 1-15, 600/41.5. Maintains form. Ashwa Magadheera (M. Naveen) 1-13, 600/42. A good display. Pink Jasmine (Darshan) 1-15, 600/44. In fine trim.

1200m: Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. In pink of condition. Panama (Nazerul) 1-32, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Strode out well. Siege Perilous (Antony) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. In fine nick. Galloping Ahead (Shreyas) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Note. Knight In Hooves (Adarsh) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Southern Force (Rayan), Southern Power (Aliyar) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former showed out. Balor (R. Pradeep), Sleipnir (Indajeet) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead. Ring Master (Indrajeet), Trevita (R. Pradeep) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Former started five lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Mirra (Antony) 1-44, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Queen Envied (rb) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

1600m: Wild Emperor (Srinath) 1-56, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. A fine display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Disruptor (Vivek) 1-27, (1,200-600) 42.5. Jumped out well. Thousand Words (Nazerul), Debonair (Aliyar) 1-23, (1,200-600) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40.5. They finished level. Tough Cookie (Rozario), Southern Warrior (Rayan) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Sacred Creator (B. Harish), Lauterbrunnen (rb) 1-24, (1,200-600) 40. They finished level. High Opinion (rb), Croissantino (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished distance ahead. Santorino (A. Chawan), Tignanello (rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Blazing Engine (Tauseef), Beldona (B. Paswan) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished four lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Planetaire - Polydences) (B. Nayak), a 2-y-o (Planetaire - Cockayne) (P. Mani) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42.5. They took a good jump and finished level.

Inner sand — Oct 24:

600m: Dallas Drifter (B. Paswan), Jai Vikram (Nazerul) 40. They moved well.

1200m: Pastiche (Darshan) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Moved well.

1400m: Armory (rb) 1-35, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40.5. Fit for the fray. Defining Power (rb) 1-35, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

1000m: Classic Charm (rb) 1-13, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Star Comet (Darshan), Southern Dynasty (rb) 1-14, 600/43. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1200m: Able One (B. Paswan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved well. Multifaceted (R. Pradeep), 1-26, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. Moved attractively. Aguila (Darshan) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. In fine trim. Loch Lomond (Mark) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently. Serdar (Darshan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Moved impressively. Elusive Girl (B. Paswan) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved on the bit.

1400m: All Attraction (Shreyas), Clever Hans (P. Ramesh) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Former finished six lengths ahead. King Louis (Salman K) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Impressed.