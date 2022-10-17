Siege Perilous and Peyo shine

October 17, 2022 18:57 IST

Siege Perilous and Peyo shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct. 17).

Outer sand:

600m: Art Gallery (Mark) 44. In fine trim. Anzac Pipernal (rb) 44. Shaped well.

1000m: Striking Memory (rb) 1-14, 600/45. Moved well. Activated (Nazerul) 1-13, 600/43.5. Note.

1200m: Peyo (M. Naveen), Star Domination (Adarsh) 1-32, 1,000/1-14, 600/41.5. Former showed out.

1400m: Sucre (rb) 1-42, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Siege Perilous (S. John) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. In fine nick.