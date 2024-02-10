February 10, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - BENGALURU

Siege Courageous, who has been well tuned, is expected to score in the Aga Aly Asker Sprinters’ Trial Stakes (1,200m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday (Feb. 10).

False rails (width about 6.25m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. BIDAR PLATE (1,800m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 2.00 p.m.: 1. Nikolina (3) S. John 61, 2. Stormy Ocean (2) G. Vivek 59.5, 3. Balor (1) Mark 59, 4. Golden Time (5) P. Siddaraju 59 and 5. Aquamatic (4) I. Chisty 56.5.

1. AQUAMATIC, 2. NIKOLINA

2. TOPMOST PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2.30: 1. Golden Light (7) I. Chisty 56, 2. Hyder (4) B. Dharshan 56, 3. Mandarino (10) S. Shareef 56, 4. Monterio (6) G. Vivek 56, 5. Pericles (1) Shreyas 56, 6. Ranquelino (9) Arvind K 56, 7. Redefined (3) F. Norton 56, 8. Art Of Romance (12) Darshan 54.5, 9. Ladylion (8) Jagadeesh 54.5, 10. Mehra (2) P. Surya 54.5, 11. Queen Of Kings (5) Ashok K 54.5 and 12. Royal Whisper (11) Vivek 54.5.

1. ART OF ROMANCE, 2. REDEFINED, 3. MONTERIO

3. WINSLOW STAKES (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 3.00: 1. Baltimore (8) S. John 60, 2. Slice Of Heaven (5) P. Surya 58, 3. Born Dancer (9) M. Naveen 57.5, 4. Capri Girl (7) R. Pradeep 57.5, 5. Spirit Dancer (2) Darshan 56.5, 6. Mega Success (6) Jagadeesh 56, 7. Burst Of Blaze (1) Arshad 55.5, 8. Princess Jasmine (4) G. Vivek 55.5 and 9. Ice Storm (3) M. Rajesh K 55.

1. BORN DANCER, 2. BALTIMORE, 3. PRINCESS JASMINE

4. HAMPI PLATE (1,400m), rated 60 to 85, 3.30: 1. Peyo (5) S. John 62, 2. Stellantis (1) F. Norton 56, 3. Douglas (7) I. Chisty 55.5, 4. Michigan Melody (8) P. Siddaraju 54.5, 5. Inyouwebelieve (6) Arvind K 54, 6. Irish Coffee (3) Darshan 54, 7. Pink Jasmine (4) Shreyas 54 and 8. King Of War (2) Saddam H 52.

1. PEYO, 2. STELLANTIS, 3. PINK JASMINE

5. H.B. GUNDAPPA GOWDA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4.00: 1. Air Display (1) Vivek 60, 2. Pneuma (3) G. Vivek 60, 3. Roman Spirit (2) Srinath 59.5, 4. Czar (10) I. Chisty 57.5, 5. Marzgovel (7) F. Norton 57.5, 6. Ricardo (6) Saddam H 57.5, 7. Classic Charm (11) Darshan 57, 8. The Perfect Choice (8) R. Pradeep 56, 9. Four Wheel Drive (5) Tousif 54.5, 10. Lauterbrunnen (4) M. Rajesh K 54, 11. Star Concept (9) P. Siddaraju 54 and 12. Prophecy (12) L.A. Rozario 53.5.

1. PNEUMA, 2. MARZGOVEL, 3. PROPHECY

6. AGA ALY ASKER SPRINTERS’ TRIAL STAKES (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4.30: 1 All Attraction (3) I. Chisty 59, 2. Iron Clad (5) M. Naveen 59, 3. Siege Courageous (2) G. Vivek 59, 4. Amreli (6) Srinath 57.5, 5. Isnt She Beautiful (1) F. Norton 57.5 and 6. Prime Abbess (4) L.A. Rozario 57.5.

1. SIEGE COURAGEOUS, 2. ISNT SHE BEAUTIFUL

7. BHADRA PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Remontoir (9) P. Siddaraju 60, 2. Ombudsman (7) Vivek 59, 3. Singhsaab (6) Inayat 58.5, 4. The Athabasca (1) R. Ravi 58, 5. Glow In The Dark (3) M. Naveen 57, 6. The Omega Man (8) Salman Khan 56, 7. War Trail (5) R. Pradeep 56, 8. My Solitaire (4) Arvind K 54 and 9. Burning Arrow (2) M. Rajesh K 59.

1. GLOW IN THE DARK, 2. OMBUDSMAN, 3. SINGHSAAB

8. WINSLOW STAKES (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 5-30: 1. Star Admiral (9) Darshan 62, 2. Rightly Noble (6) Ram Nandan 60.5, 3. Chisox (4) P. Siddaraju 59, 4. Lady Invictus (5) Inayat 57, 5. Schafenberg (2) Saddam H 57, 6. Oxytocin (7) R. Pradeep 55, 7. Lady Godiva (1) Arvind K 52, 8. Golden Gallery (8) G. Vivek 51.5 and 9. Sacred Creator (3) M. Rajesh K 51.5.

1. GOLDEN GALLERY, 2. OXYTOCIN, 3. LADY GODIVA

Day’s best: SIEGE COURAGEOUS

Double: PEYO - PNEUMA

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.

