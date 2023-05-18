ADVERTISEMENT

Siege Courageous, Waikiki, Royal Mysore, Place Vendome, Mojito and Vivaldo shine

May 18, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Siege Courageous, Waikiki, Royal Mysore, Place Vendome, Mojito and Vivaldo shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (May 18).

Inner sand:

600m: Encantamento (Saba) 39.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Fire Power (Akshay K) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39. Pleased.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Waikiki (N.S. Parmar) 41.5. Moved impressively. Enabling (rb) 44.5. Easy. Fortunate Son (N.S. Parmar) 43.5. Moved freely. Vivaldo (Akshay K) 41.5. Impressed. Jeweller (Saba) 44.5. Shaped well. Sian (R. Pradeep) 43. Moved well. Wolf Creek (Hindu S) 46. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Cristofle (P. Trevor) 1-12, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Miss Maya (rb) 1-14, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Mojito (N.S. Parmar) 1-9.5, 600/40.5. A fine display. Siege Courageous (G. Vivek) 1-12.5, 600/41. A good display.

1200m: All Attraction (Ajit Kumar) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Sea The Sun (P.S. Chouhan) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Cristaldo (G. Vivek) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Agnostic (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Moved impressively. Lazarus (Kritish B) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Royal Grace (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Royal Mysore (G. Vivek) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. A pleasing display.

1400m: Place Vendome (P. Trevor) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Moved fluently. Jamari (P. Trevor) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Northern Lights (Saqlain) 1-43, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved with plenty in hand.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Bourbon Bay (Saba), Quick Witted (Aliyar) 1-44, (1,400-600) 59. Former finished three lengths ahead. The Godfather (Yash), Peyo (Shinde) 1-36, (1,400-600) 53. Former finished distance ahead. Smithsonian (rb), Brave Majesty (Vishal B) 1-36, (1,400-600) 55. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Measure Of Time (Rayan) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Jumped out well. Inyouwebelieve (P. Trevor), Nikolina (Girish) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 55. Former finished three lengths ahead. Pneuma (Hindu S), Sea God (Akshay K) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 1-3.5. They jumped out well and eased up in the last part. Pizarra (G. Vivek), Princess Royal (Zervan) 1-39, (1,400-600) 56.5. They jumped out smartly. Own Legacy (Vishal B), Classic Charm (Saba) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished six lengths ahead. Foi (Saba), Stellar Gold (Vishal B) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished four lengths ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US