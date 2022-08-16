Siege Courageous, Trevalius, Belli Deepa, Trafalgar and Splendido excel

August 16, 2022 17:16 IST

August 16, 2022 17:16 IST

Siege Courageous, Trevalius, Belli Deepa, Trafalgar and Splendido excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (August 16).

Inner sand:

600m: Flying Quest (rb) 39.5. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Southern Crome (G. Vivek), Elite Crown (Kiran Rai) 46. They moved freely. Belli Deepa (rb) 42.5. Pleased. Trevalius (Srinath) 42. Moved attractively.

1000m: Maga Success (Salman K) 1-16, 600/43. Worked well. Trafalgar (Saqlian) 1-9, 600/40.5. A good display.

1200m: Siege Courageous (S. John) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/41. Fit for the fray. Splendido (Ranjeet), Turkoman (Salman K) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Prime Abbess (Ranjeet), La Reina (Salman K) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. They moved impressively.

1400m: Sea Lion (Likith) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 58. Eased up.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Defining Power (rb), Divine Masculine (Kiran Rai) 1-20, (1,200-600) 39. They jumped out smartly, former finished distance ahead. Last Wish (A. Imran), Green Channel (Hasib A) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former showed out. She’s Superb (S.K. Paswan) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 42. Took a smart jump. Gerontocrat (B. Paswan) 1-27, (1,200-600) 43. Jumped out well. Chiraag (rb), Empress Bella (rb) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished six lengths ahead. The Strikingly (Arvind K), The Sound Of Music (Ramesh K) 1-25, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished three lengths ahead.