Siege Courageous, Ruling Goddess, Salento, Winmylove, Stamford Bridge and Angel Bliss impress

Siege Courageous, Ruling Goddess, Salento, Winmylove, Stamford Bridge and Angel Bliss impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (August 13).

Inner sand:

1000m: Bellissimo (G. Vivek), Super Veloce (Nazerul) 1-8, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Bimaran Casket (B. Paswan) 1-8, 600/41. Moved freely. Jai Vikram (B. Paswan) 1-10.5, 600/40.5. Worked well.

1200m: Yukan (Indrajeet) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. In fine nick.

Outer sand:

600m: Sekhmet (R. Pradeep) 43.5. Moved well. Noble Ruler (G. Vivek) 45. Easy. Wild Emperor (P. Mani) 43. Shaped well. Lightning Charlie (P. Surya) 43. Moved freely.

1000m: Mystic Eye (rb) 1-12, 600/43. In fine trim. Stormy Ocean (Arul) 1-13, 600/41. Impressed. Mega Success (Vivek), Speaking Of Stars (Salman) 1-16, 600/43. They finished together. Shubankar (rb) 1-14, 600/43. Maintains form.

1200m: Russian Romance (Hindu S), Flying Quest (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Jersey Legend (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Strode out well. Domingo (Likith) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased. Elusive Girl (B. Paswan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Worked well. Federico (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Note. Siege Courageous (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. Royal Glory (Indrajeet) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Winmylove (S. John) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. Shaped well. Fictioneer (R. Ravi) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Strode out well. Hope Island (S. John) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Stellar Gold (Darshan) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Star Comet (Darshan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine shape. Stamford Bridge (Indrajeet) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. Moved attractively.

1400m: Top Dancer (S. John) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Stretched out well. Angel Bliss (S. John) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. A good display. Sunshine Prince (S. John) 1-44, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Pleased. Bellator (Shreyas) 1-38, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. A fine display. Ruling Goddess (rb) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Super Ruffian (A. Imran), Green Channel (Prabhakaran) 1-46, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. They finished level.

1600m: Salento (S. John) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A good display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: All Attraction (Mark), Clever Hans (P. Surya) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 51. They took a good jump and finished level. Shamrock (Shinde), Star Glory (M. Naveen) 1-32.5, (1,400-600) 50. Former showed out. Southern Aristocrat (G. Vivek), First Royalist (Hasib) 1-39, (1,400-600) 55. Former finished three lengths ahead. Lauterbrunnen (Darshan), Divine Masculine (Kiran Rai) 1-38, (1,400-600) 52.5. They finished level. Dering Sweetheart (S. Mubarak), Johnnie Black (G. Vivek), Aleef (Hindu S) 1-40, (1,400-600) 55. Dering Sweetheart slowly out and finished four lengths ahead of the pair.