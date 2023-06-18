ADVERTISEMENT

Siege Courageous, Regal Aristocracy, Ramiel, Knight Defensor and Christofle impress

June 18, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Siege Courageous, Regal Aristocracy, Ramiel, Knight Defensor and Christofle, impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (June 17).

Inner sand:

1200m: Marzgovel (Shreyas S) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. Moved well.

1400m: Shabelle (Akshay K) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Pleased. Moon’s Blessing (Trevor) 1-34.5, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Moved attractively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Queen Regnant (rb), Kamaria (Bnhawani) 45. They moved on the bit. Shadow Of The Moon (Abhay S), Indian Sniper (Deepak S) 44. They moved freely.

1000m: The Beginning (Chetan K) 1-14.5, 45. Easy. Aldgate (S. John) 1-10.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. The Beginning (Chethan K) 1-15, 600/45. Handy. Zaza (P.P. Dhebe), Exuma (N.S. Parmar) 1-15, 600/44. Former moved well. Exelero (T.S. Jodha) 1-15, 600/45. Strode out well.

1200m: Sea God (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Strode out well. Siege Courageous (Mudassar), Siege Perilous (G. Vivek) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Latter saddle slipped and finished five lengths behind. Sea God (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Stretched. Ramiel (Hindu S) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Pleased. Fire Power (S.K. Paswan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Extended. Super Gladiator (Chethan K) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600.43. Worked well. Irish Rockstar (P.S. Chouhan) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Norwegian Sood (Antony) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Good. Prophecy (Saqlain), Regal Aristocracy (P.S. Chouhan) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Knight Defensor (Trevor), Adjustment (Saqlain) 1-44, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former finished three lengths in front. Czar (Antony) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Impressed. Victoria Punch (rb), Anadale (Saqlain) 1-44/5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. They finished together. Christofle (Trevor) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. In fine nick. Amazing Attraction (Akshay K), Nyaya (Trevor) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Former finished six lengths ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US