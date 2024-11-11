ADVERTISEMENT

Siege Courageous, Kalamitsi, Galahad, King Of War and Chotipari excell

Published - November 11, 2024 05:13 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Siege Courageous, Kalamitsi, Galahad, King Of War and Chotipari excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov 11)

Inner sand:

1000m: Real Happiness (P. Trevor) 1-8, 600/39.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Kalamitsi (Shreyas) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/41. A fine display.

Outer sand:

600m: Joon (Rayan) 44. Moved well. Shubankar (rb) 43. Pleased.

1000m: Joyful Spirit (A. Ramu) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. King Of War (rb), Mystical Forest (K. Suhas) 1-13.5, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Sassy (Aliyar) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Galahad (Darshan) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/42. Moved attractively.

1400m: Chotipari (rb) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine nick.

1600m: Siege Courageous (P. Trevor), Ruling Dynasty (Sandesh) 1-53.5, 1,200/1-37, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished a distance ahead.

Outer sand - Nov 10:

600m: Basilica (Indrajeet) 46. Easy.

1000m: Breeze Bluster (rb), The Grey Geranium (R. Pradeep) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Ascoval (Arvind) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Easy.

1200m: West Brook (Akshay) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely. African Gold (Akshay) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. A pleasing display.

1400m: A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Arthor’s Girl) (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Elouana) (Darshan) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Mescalito (Akshay) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. A good display. Positano (Shreyas) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. De Villers (P. Trevor) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Catch the eye. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Stimulate) (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Air Support - Cocktail Circuit) (Darshan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former started six lengths behind and finished level.

1600m: Ranquelino (Antony) 2-0.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well.

