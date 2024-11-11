Siege Courageous, Kalamitsi, Galahad, King Of War and Chotipari excell

Siege Courageous, Kalamitsi, Galahad, King Of War and Chotipari excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov 11)

Inner sand:

1000m: Real Happiness (P. Trevor) 1-8, 600/39.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Kalamitsi (Shreyas) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/41. A fine display.

Outer sand:

600m: Joon (Rayan) 44. Moved well. Shubankar (rb) 43. Pleased.

1000m: Joyful Spirit (A. Ramu) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. King Of War (rb), Mystical Forest (K. Suhas) 1-13.5, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Sassy (Aliyar) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Galahad (Darshan) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/42. Moved attractively.

1400m: Chotipari (rb) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine nick.

1600m: Siege Courageous (P. Trevor), Ruling Dynasty (Sandesh) 1-53.5, 1,200/1-37, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished a distance ahead.

Outer sand - Nov 10:

600m: Basilica (Indrajeet) 46. Easy.

1000m: Breeze Bluster (rb), The Grey Geranium (R. Pradeep) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Ascoval (Arvind) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Easy.

1200m: West Brook (Akshay) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely. African Gold (Akshay) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. A pleasing display.

1400m: A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Arthor’s Girl) (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Elouana) (Darshan) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Mescalito (Akshay) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. A good display. Positano (Shreyas) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. De Villers (P. Trevor) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Catch the eye. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Stimulate) (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Air Support - Cocktail Circuit) (Darshan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former started six lengths behind and finished level.

1600m: Ranquelino (Antony) 2-0.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well.