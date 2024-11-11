 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Siege Courageous, Kalamitsi, Galahad, King Of War and Chotipari excell

Published - November 11, 2024 05:13 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Siege Courageous, Kalamitsi, Galahad, King Of War and Chotipari excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov 11)

Inner sand:

1000m: Real Happiness (P. Trevor) 1-8, 600/39.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Kalamitsi (Shreyas) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/41. A fine display.

Outer sand:

600m: Joon (Rayan) 44. Moved well. Shubankar (rb) 43. Pleased.

1000m: Joyful Spirit (A. Ramu) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. King Of War (rb), Mystical Forest (K. Suhas) 1-13.5, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Sassy (Aliyar) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Galahad (Darshan) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/42. Moved attractively.

1400m: Chotipari (rb) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine nick.

1600m: Siege Courageous (P. Trevor), Ruling Dynasty (Sandesh) 1-53.5, 1,200/1-37, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished a distance ahead.

Outer sand - Nov 10:

600m: Basilica (Indrajeet) 46. Easy.

1000m: Breeze Bluster (rb), The Grey Geranium (R. Pradeep) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Ascoval (Arvind) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Easy.

1200m: West Brook (Akshay) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely. African Gold (Akshay) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. A pleasing display.

1400m: A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Arthor’s Girl) (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Elouana) (Darshan) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Mescalito (Akshay) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. A good display. Positano (Shreyas) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. De Villers (P. Trevor) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Catch the eye. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Stimulate) (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Air Support - Cocktail Circuit) (Darshan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former started six lengths behind and finished level.

1600m: Ranquelino (Antony) 2-0.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well.

Published - November 11, 2024 05:13 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.