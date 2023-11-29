ADVERTISEMENT

Siege Courageous, Honest Desire, Prophecy and Nirvana shine

November 29, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Siege Courageous, Honest Desire, Prophecy and Nirvana shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov. 29).

Inner sand:

600m: High Speed Dive (Chetan K) 39.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Chul Bul Rani (Tousif) 1-7, 600/39.5. Worked well.

1000m: Prophecy (D. Patel) 1-13, 600/42. In fine nick. Siege Courageous (Antony) 1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Royal Mysore (S. John), Rieko (Antony) 1-15, 600/41.5. They moved fluently.

1200m: Honest Desire (Antony), Knotty Challenger (S. Shareef) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Former started five lengths behind and finished level. Turkoman (S. Shareef) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Shaped well.

1400m: Nirvana (Kirtish) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved fluently. Super Marvella (Shreyas), Russian Romance (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead.

1600m: Jamari (Kirtish) 1-59, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. In fine fettle.

