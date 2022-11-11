Siege Courageous, Forseti, Konabos, Triumphant, Ruling Goddess and Listen To Me shine

ADVERTISEMENT

Siege Courageous, Forseti, Konabos, Triumphant, Ruling Goddess and Listen To Me shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov. 11).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

1000m: Speed Seven (rb) 1-9, 600/40. Moved freely. Prince Abir (Darshan) 1-6, 600/38. Moved attractively.

1200m: Yukan (Shreyas) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/39. Pleased.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Rightly Noble (P. Ramesh) 46. Easy.

1000m: Listen To Me (Shreyas) 1-12, 600/43. Moved impressively. Stellantis (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Elena) (rb) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. They finished level. Groovin (S. Shareef), Antilope (rb) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Rapidus (Shreyas) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved fluently. Ruling Goddess (Darshan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine trim. A 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Vadarousse) (Shreyas), Silver Canyon (Darshan) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Latter started two lengths behind and finished level. Forseti (Srinath) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Siege Courageous (Srinath) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. A fine display. Riveting (Shreyas) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition.

1400m: Aquamatic (rb), Tignanello (Vaibhav) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. A fit pair. Konabos (Girish) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. A fine display. Triumphant (Shreyas) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.