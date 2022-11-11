Siege Courageous, Forseti, Konabos, Triumphant, Ruling Goddess and Listen To Me shine

November 11, 2022 17:23 IST

Siege Courageous, Forseti, Konabos, Triumphant, Ruling Goddess and Listen To Me shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov. 11).

Inner sand:

1000m: Speed Seven (rb) 1-9, 600/40. Moved freely. Prince Abir (Darshan) 1-6, 600/38. Moved attractively.

1200m: Yukan (Shreyas) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/39. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Rightly Noble (P. Ramesh) 46. Easy.

1000m: Listen To Me (Shreyas) 1-12, 600/43. Moved impressively. Stellantis (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Elena) (rb) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. They finished level. Groovin (S. Shareef), Antilope (rb) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Rapidus (Shreyas) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved fluently. Ruling Goddess (Darshan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine trim. A 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Vadarousse) (Shreyas), Silver Canyon (Darshan) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Latter started two lengths behind and finished level. Forseti (Srinath) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Siege Courageous (Srinath) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. A fine display. Riveting (Shreyas) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition.

1400m: Aquamatic (rb), Tignanello (Vaibhav) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. A fit pair. Konabos (Girish) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. A fine display. Triumphant (Shreyas) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.