ADVERTISEMENT

Siege Courageous, Excellent Lass and Pericles shine

January 24, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Siege Courageous, Excellent Lass and Pericles shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Jan. 24).

Inner sand:

1000m: Ice Storm (Rajesh K) 1-7, 600/40. Strode out well.

1200m: Il Volo (Darshan) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 600/39.5. Shaped well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

1000m: Excellent Lass (Suraj) 1-14, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Art Of Romance (Mark) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Striking Memory (Vivek), Golden Gallery (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Siege Courageous (Antony) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A pleasing display. Pericles (Saqlain) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved attractively. Starry Embrace (Ashok) 1-30, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up in the last part.

1600m: Jamari (P. Trevor) 2-0.5, 1,400/1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. In pink of condition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US