Siege Courageous, Excellent Lass and Pericles shine

January 24, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Siege Courageous, Excellent Lass and Pericles shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Jan. 24).

Inner sand:

1000m: Ice Storm (Rajesh K) 1-7, 600/40. Strode out well.

1200m: Il Volo (Darshan) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 600/39.5. Shaped well.

Outer sand:

1000m: Excellent Lass (Suraj) 1-14, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Art Of Romance (Mark) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Striking Memory (Vivek), Golden Gallery (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Siege Courageous (Antony) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A pleasing display. Pericles (Saqlain) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved attractively. Starry Embrace (Ashok) 1-30, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up in the last part.

1600m: Jamari (P. Trevor) 2-0.5, 1,400/1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. In pink of condition.

