Siege Courageous, Ebotse and Knotty Dancer please

June 23, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Siege Courageous, Ebotse and Knotty Dancer pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (June 23).

Outer sand:

600m: Truth (Santosh Raj) 43.5. Shaped well. Destroyer (I. Chisty) 44.5. Moved on the bit. Sekhmet (rb) 44.5. Moved well. Lex Luthor (Indrajeet) 45. Easy.

1200m: Siege Courageous (Akshay K), Siege Perilous (Antony) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. Former showed out. Always Happy (Mudassar) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Knotty Dancer (G. Vivek) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Ebotse (Antony) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. Gimmler (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Konabos (R. Pradeep) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/43. Worked well.

1400m: De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

