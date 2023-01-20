ADVERTISEMENT

Siege Courageous, Disruptor, Only You, Maroon, Del Pico and Always Happy excel

January 20, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Siege Courageous, Disruptor, Only You, Maroon, Del Pico and Always Happy excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Jan. 20).

Inner sand:

600m: Tripitaka (Likith), Kensington Court (Rozario) 40.5. They moved on the bit. Emma (Rozario) 40.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Imperial Blue (rb) 1-7.5, 600/40. In fine trim. Sassy (Vaibhav) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. Shaped well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1200m: White Roses (P. Trevor) 1-20, 1,000/1-7, 600/40.5. Pleased. Czarevitch (Vaibhav), Elpenor (P. Trevor) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1400m: Moon’s Blessing (P. Trevor) 1-34.5, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Moved fluently. Impiana (Rozario) 1-40, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Moved attractively.

1600m: Prague (P. Trevor) 1-50.5, 1,400/1-36, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Accumulate (Darshan) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Last Wish (Indrajeet) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Maroon (Saqlain) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Always Happy (Saqlain) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Impressed. Siege Courageous (Saqlian) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. A pleasing display.

1400m: Del Pico (P. Trevor), Automatic (Rozario) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished five lengths ahead. Montelena (Vaibhav) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Only You (Shinde) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Moved fluently.

1600m: Disruptor (Darshan) 1-56, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Fit for the fray.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US