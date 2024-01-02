Siege Courageous, Bharat, Touch Of Grey, King Of War, Golden Time and Art Gallery shine

January 02, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Siege Courageous, Bharat, Touch Of Grey, King Of War, Golden Time and Art Gallery shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Jan. 2).

Inner sand:

1000m: A 2-y-o (Total Gallery - Xtreme) (M. Naveen), Born Dancer (A. Ramu) 1-8, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Polished Girl (Suraj) 1-9.5, 600/40. Moved on the bit. Yukan (Darshan) 1-8, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Capri Girl (R. Pradeep) 1-9, 600/40. Moved on the bit.

Outer sand:

600m: Desert Goddess (D. Patel), Final Cut (rb) 45.5. They moved freely. Redefind (Naveen K), Rock Bank (S. Shareef) 44. A fit pair. Star Concept (Suraj) 45. Easy.

1000m: Napoleon (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Gusto - Carma) (Indrajeet) 1-16, 600/44.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Stravinsky (rb) 1-16.5, 600/46. Easy.

1200m: Mandarino (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Siege Courageous (Antony) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. Bharat (Suraj), Golden Legend (Antony) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: King Of War (Vivek), Golden Time (rb) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. They put up a fine display.

1600m: Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/47. Eased up in the last part.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Nyx (Shreyas), Westlake (Antony), Magnetic (I. Chisty), Yannick (S. John) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. They jumped out well. Silver Strike (Saddam H), Posthaste (P. Surya) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 45.5. They finished level. Roman Knight (rb), Super Bold (D. Patel), Rocking Girl (rb) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41. First named impressed. Acaster (R. Pradeep) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 38. Jumped out smartly. Art Gallery (Tousif), English Bay (D. Patel) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 37. Former finished three lengths ahead. Sherouk (I. Chisty), Joon (Jagadeesh), Victor Hugo (rb) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39. First named pleased. Ashwa Vedha (rb), Star Symphony (Prabhakaran), Excellent Lass (Chandrashekar), Casteel (Salman K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished three lengths ahead. Crown Consort (Siddaraju), Ahead Of The Curve (Suraj) 1-36, (1,200-600) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Star Glory (Shinde), Queen Of King’s (rb) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former showed out.

