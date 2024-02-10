GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Siege Courageous bag the Aga Aly Asker Sprinters’ Trial Stakes

February 10, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Prasanna Kumar trained Siege Courageous (G. Vivek up) won the Aga Aly Asker Sprinters’ Trial Stakes, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (Feb. 10). The winner is owned by Mr. Dean Stephens & Mukteshwar Racing LLP.

The results

1. BIDAR PLATE: AQUAMATIC (I. Chisty) 1, Stormy Ocean (G. Vivek) 2, Nikolina (S. John) 3 and Golden Time (P. Siddaraju) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/4 and 7-1/2. 1m 50.83s. Rs. 20 (w), 14 and 14 (p), SHP: 24. THP: 23, FP: 28, Q: 21, Trinella: 82, Exacta: 111. Favourite: Aquamatic.

Owners: Mr. D. Shailesh Shivaswamy, Dr. Dayananda Pai P, Mr. Naveen Preben Gowda & Mr. Kaardam Patel. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

2. TOPMOST PLATE: REDEFINED (F. Norton) 1, Monterio (G. Vivek) 2, Pericles (Shreyas) 3 and Golden Light (I. Chisty) 4. 6, 1 and 4-1/4. 1m 24.38s. Rs. 44 (w), 18, 13 and 36 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 75, FP: 88, Q: 46, Trinella: 1,259, Exacta: 5,070. Favourite: Monterio.

Owners: Mr. Ashok Ranpise, Mr. S.R. Sanas, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP & Mr. Balam Mohla. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

3. WINSLOW STAKES (Div. II): BORN DANCER (M. Naveen) 1, Mega Success (Jagadeesh) 2, Capri Girl (R. Pradeep) 3 and Princess Jasmine (G. Vivek) 4. 5-1/4, 1 and 1. 1m 13.52s. Rs. 26 (w), 15, 16 and 22 (p), SHP: 45, THP: 74, FP: 175, Q: 97, Trinella: 1,824, Exacta: 9,335. Favourite: Born Dancer.

Owner: Mr. S.T. Kalappa. Trainer: Warren Singh.

4. HAMPI PLATE: IRISH COFFEE (Darshan) 1, Pink Jasmine (Shreyas) 2, Stellantis (F. Norton) 3 and Douglas (I. Chisty) 4. 1-1/4, 2-1/4 and 2. 1m 24.50s. Rs. 51 (w), 13, 23 and 11 (p), SHP: 52, THP: 71, FP: 296, Q: 205, Trinella: 1,161, Exacta: 17,373. Favourite: Stellantis.

Owner: Dr. C.N. Devayya. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

5. H.B. GUNDAPPA GOWDA MEMORIAL TROPHY: CZAR (I. Chisty) 1, Ricardo (Saddam H) 2, Marzgovel (F. Norton) 3 and Prophecy (L.A. Rozario) 4. 2-3/4, 3/4 and Nose. 1m 12.42s. Rs. 54 (w), 19, 34 and 15 (p), SHP: 111, THP: 42, FP: 1,151, Q: 557, Trinella: 5,465, Exacta: 17,960. Favourite: Pneuma.

Owners: M/s. Rapar Galloping Stars LLP rep. by Mr. Rajendran & M/s. Blazing Saddles(PF). Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

6. AGA ALY ASKER SPRINTERS’ TRIAL STAKES: SIEGE COURAGEOUS (G. Vivek) 1, All Attractive (I. Chisty) 2, Isnt She Beautiful (F. Norton) 3 and Amreli (Srinath) 4. 2, 3 and 1-1/4. 1m 11.92s. Rs. 16 (w), 13 and 17 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 28, FP: 38, Q: 21, Trinella: 49, Exacta: 130. Favourite: Siege Courageous.

Owners: Mr. Dean Stephens & Mukteshwar Racing LLP. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

7. BHADRA PLATE: REMONTOIR (P. Siddaraju) 1, War Trail (R. Pradeep) 2, Glow In The Dark (M. Naveen) 3 and Singhsaab (Inayat) 4. 1, Shd and 2-1/2. 1m 27.73s. Rs. 94 (w), 24, 13 and 12 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 34, FP: 318, Q: 108, Trinella: 741, Exacta: 2,414. Favourite: War Trail.

Owner and trainer: Mr. Imtiaz Khan.

8. WINSLOW STAKES (Div. I): OXYTOCIN (R. Pradeep) 1, Chisox (P. Siddaraju) 2, Lady Godiva (Arvind K) 3 and Rightly Noble (Ram Nandan) 4. Not run: Golden Gallery and Sacred Creator. 6-1/2, 3-3/4 and 5-1/4. 1m 13.25s. Rs. 15 (w), 10, 13 and 13 (p), SHP: 23, THP: 35, FP: 24, Q: 21, Trinella: 93, Exacta: 141. Favourite: Oxytocin.

Owner: Mr. S.T. Kalappa. Trainer: Warren Singh.

Jackpot: Rs. 5,114 (42 tkts); Runner-up: 1,261 (73 tkts); Treble (i): 1,770 (four tkts); (ii): 128 (124 tkts).

horse racing

