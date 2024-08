Siddharth takes the honours in Bhagyanagar Million

Trainer M. Srinivas Reddy’s Siddharth, ridden by Akshay Kumar, won the Bhagyanagar Million, the main event of Monday’s (Aug. 12) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Jockey-turned-trainer A. Imran Khan, who recently secured his trainer’s licence at HRC, scored his debut winner through the 20-to-1 longshot Sopranos in the upper division of the Independence Cup.

1. ROYAL WINDSOR PLATE: WHITE PEARL (Akshay Kumar) 1, Voice Of A Dream (Surya Prakash) 2, London Bell (Md. Ekram) 3 and Caraxes (Shivansh) 4. 4, 8 and 6. 1m, 56.43s. ₹12 (w), 11, 10 and 16 (p). SHP: 33. THP: 34, SHW: 11 and 17, FP: 40, Q: 36, Tanala: 155. Favourite: White Pearl. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

2. THREE WISHES PLATE: NAV LAKHAA (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Blue Label (R.S. Jodha) 2, Reining Queen (Surya Prakash) 3 and Fortune Art (P. Sai K) 4. Dist, Head and Dist. 1m, 9.12s. ₹15 (w), 11, 10 and 15 (p). SHP: 28, THP: 38, SHW: 10 and 15, FP: 40, Q: 28, Tanala: 129. Favourite: Nav Lakhaa. Owner: Mr. Kapil Agarwal. Trainer: Ananta Vatsalya.

3. DEVARAKONDA CUP: ESPIONAGE (Kuldeep Singh Sr.) 1, Calista Girl (Ajay Kumar) 2, N R I Skypower (Likith Appu) 3 and Crimson Rose (Shivansh) 4. 1/2, 1-1/2 and Neck. 1m, 8.31s. ₹13 (w), 10, 12 and 16 (p). SHP: 29, THP: 50, SHW: 13 and 15, FP: 35, Q: 32, Tanala: 157. Favourite: Espionage. Owners: Mr. Prakash Babu, Mr. P. Ranga Raju and Mrs. T. Rohini. Trainer: D. Netto.

4. RAZIA SULTAN PLATE: PRICELESS PRINCE (Suraj Narredu) 1, Flying Fury (Afroz Khan) 2, Golden Unicorn (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Annihilator (Kuldeep Sr.) 4. Neck, 9-3/4 and Neck. 1m, 7.91s. ₹22 (w), 16, 14 and 15 (p). SHP: 56, THP: 57, SHW: 14 and 27, FP: 144, Q: 77, Tanala: 597. Favourite: Priceless Prince. Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria & M/s. Blazing Saddles. Trainer: Satish Narredu.

5. INDEPENDENCE CUP (Div. I): SOPRANOS (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Classical Music (Ajay Kumar) 2, Dyanoosh (Mukesh) 3 and True Icon (Gaurav Singh) 4. 1-1/2, 1/2 and Head. 1m, 15.56s. ₹497 (w), 108, 49 and 18 (p). SHP: 137, THP: 43, SHW: 407 and 60, FP: 29, 332, Q: 1,679, Tanala: 50, 515. Favourite: Devils Magic. Owner: Mr. Narendra Vithaldas Shah. Trainer: A. Imran Khan.

6. BHAGYANAGAR MILLION : SIDDHARTH (Akshay Kumar) 1, Truth (Kuldeep Sr.) 2, High Command (Ashad Asbar) 3 and Livermore (Afroz Khan) 4. 2-1/4, 1-1/4 and 2. 1m, 53. 84s. ₹24 (w), 16 and 10, SHP: 32, THP: 26, SHW: 21 and 10, FP: 55, Q: 26, Tanala: 115. Favourite: Truth. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

7. INDEPENDENCE CUP (Div. II): MIDSUMMER STAR (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Malibu (Md. Ekram) 2, Amyra (Abhay Singh) 3 and Winning Attitude (Afroz Khan) 4. Not run: Happy Go Lucky. 2, 3/4 and 2. 1m, 15.11s. ₹29 (w), 14, 14 and 39 (p). SHP: 46, THP: 82, SHW: 16 and 12, FP: 80, Q: 37, Tanala: 937. Favourite: Malibu. Owners: Mr. Jatin L. Trivedi & Mr. Nitin H. Jain rep. J.N. Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹32,526 (9 tkts.) & 30%: 3,301 (38 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: 74 (416 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 50 (553 tkts.), (ii) 6,847 (5 tkts.).

