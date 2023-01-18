Sian, Ooh La La and Victoria Punch work well

January 18, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Sian, Ooh La La and Victoria Punch worked well when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Jan. 18).

Inner sand:

1200m: Fortunatus (Akram) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Moved well.

Outer sand: 600m: Magnus (Rayan), Southern Force (B. Nayak) 45. They finished together. Mystic Eye (rb) 45.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Commandpost (rb), Leather Black (rb) 1-14, 600/43.5. They moved well. Quevega (rb), Ice Storm (rb) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. They shaped well. Mighty Swallow (Akram) 1-14.5, 600/45. Strode out well.

1200m: King Of War (rb), Fair Counsel (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. They are in fine trim. Ooh La La (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. Bruce Almighty (Rayan), Flying Brave (B. Nayak) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Sian (R. Pradeep), Worldly Wise (Lakhan) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former finished a length ahead.

1600m: Victoria Punch (Saqlain), Tignanello (Rozario) 1-59, 1,400/1-44, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.