Shubankar, Touch Of Grey, Mighty Zo, Elveden and River Of Gold shine 

October 17, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Shubankar, Touch Of Grey, Mighty Zo, Elveden and River Of Gold shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 17).

Outer sand:

600m: Del Mar (rb) 42. Strode out well. Elfin Knight (Saqlain), a 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Eskdale) (Arul) 44.5. They finished level.

1000m: Elveden (S. John) 1-13.5, 600/42. Pleased. Phoenix Surprise (rb) 1-16.5, 600/45.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Halaqa) (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Angels Glory) (Rayan) 1-15, 600/45. Former finished four lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Stimulate) (Rayan), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Adoring Bay) (Darshan) 1-16.5, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Arod - Iris) (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Lombardia) (Shreyas) 1-16.5, 600/45. Farmer finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Victoria Punch (rb), Sunlit Path (Rozario) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. They moved on the bit. Mighty Zo (Girish) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved attractively. Shubankar (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Pleased.

1400m: Aldgate (Antony) 1-46, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up. Anadale (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Ruling Dynasty (S. Shareef) 1-45, (1,400-600) 57. Moved freely.

1600m: River Of Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Moved fluently. Stravinsky (rb) 2-0, 1,400/1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 2-0, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Monteverdi (S. John) 2-0, 1,400/1-43.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Impressed.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Castaneda (Antony) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out smartly. A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Aunt Dottie) (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Waveband) (Rayan) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40. They took a good jump and finished level. A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Star Appearance) (Surya), Madam Rich (Saddam) 1-25, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished two lengths ahead. Polished Girl (Suraj), Eridani (Jagadeesh) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. They impressed. Greeley (Likith), Tripitaka (Rozario) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Macron (R. Pradeep), Agera (rb) 1-19, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished distance ahead. Il Volo (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Fjord) (Shreyas) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished three lengths ahead. Phoenomenon (Tousif), Art Of Romance (Arul) 1-24, (1,200-600) 44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Smithsonian (rb), Star Admiral (Darshan) 1-20, (1,200-600) 38.5. They jumped out well. First Royalist (rb), a 2-y-o (Whatsthescript - So Perfect) (Saddam) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished two lengths ahead. Glow In The Dark (R. Pradeep), Oxytocin (R. Ravi) 1-21, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Own Legacy (Darshan), Spirit Dancer (rb) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39. Former showed out.