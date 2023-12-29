Shubankar, Ruling Dynasty and Isnt She Beautiful please

December 29, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Shubankar, Ruling Dynasty and Isnt She Beautiful pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 29).

Inner sand:

1200m: Anakin (rb), Ultimate Striker (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39.5. They finished level.

Outer sand:

600m: Excellent Lass (Suraj), Ashwa Vedha (Shinde) 45. They moved freely. Starry Embrace (Shinde), a 2-y-o (Roderic O’ Connor - Nostalgic Memories) (Suraj) 44.5. They finished together.

1000m: Stentorian (Suraj) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Arazan - Callista) (Ashok), a 2-y-o (Roderic O’ Connor - Amazing Ray) (Suraj) 1-16.5, 600/44. Former finished five lengths ahead. Isnt She Beautiful (Antony) 1-12, 600/42. Impressed.

1400m: Shubankar (rb) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/45.5. Moved fluently.

1600m: Ruling Dynasty (Chetan K) 1-54, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/46.5. Pleased. Pharazon (Rozario), Victoria Doresaani (rb) 2-1, 1,400/1-44.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. They moved on the bit.

