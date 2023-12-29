ADVERTISEMENT

Shubankar, Ruling Dynasty and Isnt She Beautiful please

December 29, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Shubankar, Ruling Dynasty and Isnt She Beautiful pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 29).

Inner sand:

1200m: Anakin (rb), Ultimate Striker (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39.5. They finished level.

Outer sand:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Excellent Lass (Suraj), Ashwa Vedha (Shinde) 45. They moved freely. Starry Embrace (Shinde), a 2-y-o (Roderic O’ Connor - Nostalgic Memories) (Suraj) 44.5. They finished together.

1000m: Stentorian (Suraj) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Arazan - Callista) (Ashok), a 2-y-o (Roderic O’ Connor - Amazing Ray) (Suraj) 1-16.5, 600/44. Former finished five lengths ahead. Isnt She Beautiful (Antony) 1-12, 600/42. Impressed.

1400m: Shubankar (rb) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/45.5. Moved fluently.

1600m: Ruling Dynasty (Chetan K) 1-54, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/46.5. Pleased. Pharazon (Rozario), Victoria Doresaani (rb) 2-1, 1,400/1-44.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. They moved on the bit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US