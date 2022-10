Shubankar, Matera and Gold Multiplier impress

October 02, 2022 19:31 IST

Shubankar, Matera and Gold Multiplier impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Oct. 2).

Inner sand:

1000m: Golden Guest (Indrajeet) 1-11, 600/38. Fit for the fray.

Outer sand:

1000m: Matera (Indrajeet) 1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

1200m: Twilight Tornado (Arul), Triple Alliance (Salman K) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead.

1400m: Shubankar (R. Pradeep) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. In fine trim. Gold Multiplier (Indrajeet) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.