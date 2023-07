Shubankar, Karanveer, Pharazon, Dedicate and High Tribute shine 

July 19, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Shubankar, Karanveer, Pharazon, Dedicate and High Tribute shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (July 19).

Inner sand:

1000m: Aircraft (R. Pradeep) 1-9, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

1400m: Own Legacy (Vishal) 1-32.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Paradise Beckons (Rayan) 45. Easy. Rule Of Law (Vishal) 44. Worked well. Russian Romance (Inayat) 45.5. Moved freely. Alcaraz (rb), Mary’s Boy Child (rb) 45. They moved freely. Cadmus (rb) 44. Moved well. Diamond Hooves (Shinde) 44. Shaped well.

1000m: Shubankar (R. Pradeep) 1-12.5, 600/42. Pleased.

1200m: Granpar (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Success (Suraj) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Karanveer (Vishal) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Impressed. High Tribute (Hasib) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Moved fluently. Dedicate (Hindu S) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Moved attractively. Pharazon (rb) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. A fine display. I Want It All (rb) 1-40, (1,400-600) 52. Eased up.