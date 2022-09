Shez R Star and Oscars Thunder work well

Shez R Star and Oscars Thunder worked well when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept. 19).

Inner sand: 600m: Namak Halaal (rb) 42.5. Unextended. Andromeda Sky (Farhan Alam) 47. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Zulima) (Koshi Kumar), a 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Nifty) (P.S. Kaviraj) 46.5. They were easy and level. Eyes Of Falcon (rb) 45.5.

800m: Kikata (rb) 1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Apsara Star (Farhan Alam) 57.5, 600/43. Moved freely. Wah Ms Zara (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. Well in hand. Boltonic (A.M. Tograllu) 1-0.5, 600/45. Easy. Slainte (Farhan Alam) 1-2.5, 600/47. Easy. A 2-y-o (Sir Percy - Alacritas) ( rb) 1-2, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Shez R Star (rb) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39. Pleased. Lakshanam (Inayat) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43. Handy. Arakara (S. Imran) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/44. In fine shape. Dark Son (A.M. Alam) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46. Moved freely. Current View (Inayat) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/44. Easy. Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam) 1-4, 800/51.5, 600/39.5. Moved impressively. Protea (S. Imran) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/43. In good shape.

1200m: MSG Fantasy (rb) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 800/58, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Beethoven (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Royal Mayfair (rb) 1-33, 1,000/1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Easy. Walking Brave (M. Bhaskar) 1-32, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Tifosi (Koshi Kumar) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Eased up. Cedar Wood (Ramandeep) 1-33, (1,200-600) 46.5. Beauregard (S. Imran) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 800/58.5, 600/44. Pushed in the last part.

Noted on Sunday (Sept. 18):

Outer sand: 600m: Preakness (M. Bhaskar) 41.5. In fine condition.

Inner sand: 600m: Arakara (S. Imran) 44.5. Easy. Mystic Zlatan (K.V. Baskar) 46. Easy. Royal Mayfair (rb) 47.5. Striking Distance (rb) 42. Shaped well.

800m: Regal Kid (S.A. Amit) 56.5, 600/41.5. Fit. Supreme Dance (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Moved freely. Sheer Elegance (rb) 1-2, 600/46.5. Easy.

1000m: Eagle Bluff (rb) 1-8, 800/56, 600/42. Worked well. Glorious Sunlight (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Off Shore Breeze (Inayat) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Manzoni (Ramandeep) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved impressively. Star Romance (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Wood Art (Ramandeep) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Glorious Evensong (rb) Emperor Charmaavat (rb), 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. They were easy and level. Shivaratri (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Oscars Thunder (Farhan Alam) 1-12, 800/55, 600/41.5. Moved well. Memory Lane (A.M. Alam) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy.

1200m: La Jefa (Farhan Alam) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-8, 800/56.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Zucardi (rb) -125, (1,200-600) 36.5. Eased up. Zaneta (rb) 1-27, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up.

1400m: Suparakiga (Manikandan) 1-38, (1,400-600) 50. In fine nick.