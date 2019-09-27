Shesmyscript and Rafa please

Shesmyscript and Rafa pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 27)

Outer sand:

1000m: Hidden Soldier (R. Anand), Princess Holly (Raghu) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Perfect Rendition (M. Naveen) 1-12, 600/43.5. Moved impressively, note. Rancho (rb) 1-13.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Ocean Park (rb) 1-13.5, 600/45. Moved freely. String Of Pearls (Nazerul) 1-13.5, 600/44. Worked well.

1200m: Rafa (Noornabi) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved attractively.

1600m: Shesmyscript (Mrs. Silva), Savisa (rb) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former showed out.