She’s On Fire and Golden Guest show out

Mumbai:

14 December 2021 19:46 IST

She’s On Fire and Golden Guest showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec.14) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Little More (Rathod) 1200/600m 41. Easy.

800m: Zarriya (app) 57, 600/43. Pushed. She’s On Fire (Rupesh) 51.5, 600/38.5. Moved well. Viva La Vida (Aniket) 54, 600/40. Pressed. Ron (T.S. Jodha), Allied Attack (rb) 54, 600/39.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished level.

1000m: Chopin (Neeraj) 1-11, 600/41.5. Moved freely. Golden Guest (Pradeep) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. Sandman (rb) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Responded well.

1200m: Multiencrypted (Parmar) 1-21.5, 600/39. Pushed.

Outer sand

800m: Remus (Mansoor) 53, 600/39. Moved well.

1600m: Enigma (Kirtish) 1-56, 1200/1-26, 600/45. Moved fluently.