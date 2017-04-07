Sherlock runs with a good chance

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s ward Sherlock, who is in good shape, may win the Blazing Saddles Million, the feature event of Saturday’s (April 8) evening races.

Rails will be place 4 metres wide from 1400m to 1200m and 8 metres wide from 1000m upto the winning post.

1. H.R.SHANTIDAS TROPHY (2,000m), rated 53 to 79 – 4.30 p.m.: 1. Multiglory (2) Trevor 59.5, 2. Raees (3) C.S. Jodha 55.5, 3. Sabiq (4) Neeraj 54 and 4. Caesars Star (1) Parbat 53.

RAEES

2. J ROBINSON PLATE (1,800m), Maiden, 3-y-o only – 5.00: 1. Gdansk (6) Tograllu 55, 2. Gold Bond (4) C.S.Jodha 55, 3. Lord Of The Sea (2) Neeraj 55, 4. Lucky Luciano (5) Trevor 55, 5. Lady Be Good (1) Sandesh 53.5 and 6. Moonshine (3) Bhawani 53.5.

1. LORD OF THE SEA, 2. LADY BE GOOD

3. S.A. WAHID PLATE, DIV.II (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 – 5.30: 1. Brabourne (8) Trevor 60, 2. Diwali Lights (7) S. Amit 53.5, 3. Regal Shot (9) Vishal 53.5, 4. Tomahawk (10) S.J. Sunil 53, 5. Brothersofthewind (3) Neeraj 52.5, 6. Commandperformance (4) Merchant 52.5, 7. Windfall (2) Pereira 52.5, 8. Astara (5) C.S. Jodha 51, 9. Cristo Boss (1) K. Kadam 51 and 10. Nightfall (6) N. Rawal 50.

1. BRABOURNE, 2. CRISTO BOSS, 3. DIWALI LIGHTS

4. STYLECRACKER JUVENILE GOLD CUP (1,400m), Maiden 3-y-o only – 6.00: 1. Admo (6) J. Chinoy 55, 2. Baby Face (5) N. Rawal 55, 3. Stari Grad (3) Trevor 55, 4. Strong Values (1) Sandesh 55, 5. Towering Storm (7) C.S. Jodha 55, 6. Dazzling Eyes (4) Santosh 53.5, 7. Imperial Beauty (8) Bhawani 53.5 and 8. Turning Point (2) Akshay 53.5.

1. STARI GRAD, 2. TURNING POINT, 3. ADMO

5. BLAZING SADDLES MILLION (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 – 6.30: 1. Et Voila (10) Neeraj 59, 2. Vice Admiral (9) Sandesh 59, 3. Volantis (11) Dashrath 57.5, 4. Dancing Lord (7) J. Chinoy 56, 5. Merabella (4) S.J. Sunil 56, 6. Glorious Eyes (2) Santosh 55, 7. Domination (1) C.S. Jodha 53.5, 8. Sherlock (3) Trevor 53, 9. Sussex Pride (5) Agarwal 52.5, 10. Flashing Honour (6) Bhawani 51.5 and 11. Zanzibaar (8) S. Amit 51.5.

1. SHERLOCK, 2. DANCING LORD, 3. VICE ADMIRAL

6. S.A. WAHID PLATE, DIV.I (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 – 7.00: 1. New England (3) Trevor 61, 2. Silk Baby (1) Bhawani 59.5, 3. Backstreet Bay (6) Neeraj 57.5, 4. Bidstone Hill (9) Parbat 57, 5. Knight’s Quest (2) Dashrath 54.5, 6. Sir Desmond (7) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 7. Scion (10) A. Gaikwad 54, 8. Auroden (4) S. Amit 53.5, 9. King Of Killen (5) Sandesh 53 and 10. Noble Chieftain (8) Merchant 53.

1. NEW ENGLAND, 2. KING OF KILLEN, 3. SIR DESMOND

7. ARISTOS PLATE (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26 – 7.30: 1. Alyaties (9) Ayyar 61, 2. Divine Angel (6) Shubham 60.5, 3. Queen Ria (3) S. Amit 60.5, 4. Samurai (4) Jaykumar 60.5, 5. Deccan King (2) Nadeem 59.5, 6. Abu Al Bukhoosh (10) S.Sunil 59, 7. Golden Orchid (7) Vishal 59, 8. Royce (1) Joseph 57.5, 9. Rich N Rare (8) Kuldeep 55 and 10. Black Jaguar (5) Raghuveer 52.5.

1. ALYATIES, 2. QUEEN RIA, 3. DECCAN KING

8. RUSTOMJI BYRAMJI TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 – 8.00: 1. Quixotic (9) Jaykumar 61, 2. Maduro (1) Akshay Kumar 60.5, 3. Fringe Benefit (3) Trevor 57.5, 4. Barringo (2) Shahrukh 57, 5. Kodiac Queen (6) Daman 56.5, 6. Captain (5) C.S. Jodha 55, 7. Travieso (13) J. Chinoy 55, 8. Way Ahead (10) Dashrath 55, 9. Irish Boss (7) Merchant 52.5, 10. She’s A Tiger (14) Santosh 52.5, 11. Trevelyan (4) Neeraj 52, 12. Highland Princess (12) K. Kadam 51.5, 13. Untitled (8) Hanumant 51 and 14. Sweep Aside (11) N. Rawal 50.

1. QUIXOTIC, 2. WAY AHEAD, 3. SHE’S A TIGER

Day’s best: BRABOURNE

Double: RAEES – LORD OF THE SEA

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble (i): 5, 6 & 7; (ii): 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.