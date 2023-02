Sheer Elegance and Gods Plan please

February 11, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sheer Elegance and Gods Plan impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning.

Outer sand: 600m: A 3-y-o (Total Gallery - Megara) (rb) 46.5. Divine Dawn (rb) 46. Easy.

800m: Santamarina Star (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Sheer Elegance (rb) 1-10.5, 800/57, 600/44. Moved well. Ankara (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Undeniable (S.A. Amit) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44. Handy. Lebua (rb) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44.5. In good condition. Ruling Star (S. Imran), Storm Breaker ( rb) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. They moved freely. Made In Heaven (rb) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45. Shaped well.

Inner sand: 600m: Sunny Isles (rb) 41. Extended. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 41.5. In great heart. Vayu (S. Imran) 47.5.

800m: Zucardi (rb), Zaneta (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. Former finished a length in front. Priceless Ruler (Farid Ansari) 58, 600/42. Extended. Gods Plan (rb) 55.5, 600/39.5. Impressed. Mary’s Boy Child (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47. Easy. Bohemian Star (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Something Royal (Yash Narredu) 47. Moved freely. Gingersnap (Farhan Alam) 59, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Conscious Keeper (S.A. Amit) 56.5, 600/41.5. Worked well.

1000m: Yellow Sapphire (Inayat), Western Girl (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. They finished level. One Lucky Dane - Capriani) (rb), Cherokee Run (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45. They moved together. Admiral Shaw (A.M. Alam) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Supreme Grandeur (rb), Royal Mayfair (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Lebua (rb) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44.5. Unextended.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Windsor Walk (rb), Anzio (rb), Rinello (S. Kabdhar) 1-7.79. They took a level jump. Rubert (Inayat), Emperor Ashoka (A.M. Alam), Emperor Charmavat (A.M. Tograllu) 1-6.14. They jumped out well. Gold Fame (rb) Neziah (rb), Lord Moi (Farhan Alam) 1-9.15. They jumped out smartly. Wood Art (rb), Autumn Light (rb) 1-20.63. They were eased up after the jump. Nashvegas (S. Kamble), Kanya Rashi (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-10.29. They jumped out well. Knotty Wonder (rb), Nagada (S.A. Amit) 1-9.87. A good jump. Prince Purple (rb), Augusta (S. Kabdhar), Royal Symbol (rb) 1-5.89. The trio jumped out well. A 3-y-o (Tale of a Champion - Mountain Stream) 1-14.21. Lady Royal (A.M. Alam), Royal Falcon (rb), Authentic Bell (Inayat) 1-7.23. First two named jumped out well.

