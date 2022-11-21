  1. EPaper
She Is On Fire, Goldiva and Son Of A Gun please

November 21, 2022 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - Mumbai:

She Is On Fire, Goldiva and Son Of A Gun pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Nov. 21) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Mighty Thunder (Nazil) 40. Easy.

800m: Golden Lioness (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Son Of A Gun (J. Chinoy) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Tyrone Black (rb) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Lord Fenicia (H.M. Akshay), Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 55, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Leopard Rock (S.J. Sunil) 54, 600/40. Moved well. Goldiva (Mosin), Victoria Peak (Vinod) 50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Ashwa Bravo (Merchant) 56, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Champagne Smile (V. Bunde), Habibi (Mosin) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former made up two lengths and finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Gimme (Dhebe), Spring Grove (rb) 1-41, 1000/1-11, 600/44. Former ended three lengths in front.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: She Is On Fire (Rupesh) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively. Jet Typhoon (Merchant), IL Divino (Nazil) 1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. 2/y/os Mirana (Kirtish), Democracy (Neeraj) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Former finished well clear.

Mock race noted on Sunday (Nov. 20): Race track: 1400m: Zuccarelli (Kirtish), Kings Ransom (Chouhan), Coeur De Lion (J.Chinoy), Supernatural (Trevor), Chopin (Neeraj) and Daulat Mai (Mustakim) 1-23, 600/35. 4L, 3L and 2L. Zuccarelli, who was racing last till bend, easily drew away from the field to win the race by four lengths.

Second Mock race: 1200m: Dragoness (Parmar), Dalasan (Merchant), Juiced (Dhebe), Jetfire (D.A. Naik), Sinner (Saba), My Treasure (V. Bunde), Flying Halo (Kaviraj), Star (S.J. Sunil) and Amped (Daman) 1-11, 600/34. Dist, 6L and Nk. Dragoness jumped out well and won the race pillar to post by a distance. Amped whipped around soon after the start and did not participate.

